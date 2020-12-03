









The Great British Christmas Menu is well underway in December. So, let’s get to know the judges featuring on the 2020 series.

A staple BBC show, Great British Menu sees professional chefs go head to head for a festive special to commemorate the key workers who put their lives on the line during the global pandemic.

Chef and TV and radio presenter Andi Oliver is hosting this year’s Christmas edition. Andi is also taking a more hands-on approach in this series by tasting the food alongside the other chefs.

Meet Oliver Peyton: Great British Christmas Menu

Oliver Peyton OBE, 59, is an Irish restauranteur who has appeared as a judge on Great British Menu since it launched in 2006.

He is the founder of Peyton and Byrne restaurants and cafes.

Oliver is one of the biggest names in the culinary industry so it’s safe to say viewers can trust his judgement. He’s married to TV presenter Alex Polizzi’s sister, Charlotte Polizzi and together they have three children.

In 2018, Oliver launched a TV show with his sister-in-law, Peyton and Polizzi’s Restaurant Rescue on Channel 5.

Great British Christmas Menu judges: Kerry Godliman

Comedian Kerry Godliman is judging the food on the first-ever festive special of Great British Menu.

Vegetarian Kerry hails from London. Viewers may recognise her from TV shows such as Our Girl, Derek, After Life and Adult Material.

While she’s often working the stage at the Hammersmith Apollo, Kerry’s traded cracking jokes for taste testing delicious food.

Who is judge Matthew Fort?

Food writer and critic Matthew Fort, 73, is the third judge on Great British Christmas Menu in 2020. He has been on the BBC show’s judging panel since it’s launch in 2006.

Matthew spent 15 years as The Guardian’s Food and Drink editor. He’s the author of many award-winning books on food including Sweet Honey Bitter Lemons, Eating Up Italy, Summer in the Islands and Cooking by Numbers.

The Great British Menu judge is the son of Conservative MP Richard Fort. However, his father sadly passed away when he was just 12 years old. Matthew was educated at Eton College and his career has seen him win awards such as the Glenfiddich Food Writer of the Year.

Great British Christmas Menu: Who is Alex Greene?

