Royal Recipes is a royal-themed food programme which looks at culinary dishes dating all the way back to George IV.

Series 1 of the BBC show airs in 2019 on BBC Two.

The series sees the chefs get out the history books and whip up dishes that would’ve been created for royal occasions including the coronation, weddings and more.

So, who are the Royal Recipes chefs? Here’s everything you need to know!

Royal Recipes – chefs

Series 1 episode 1 of Royal Recipes saw chef Paul Ainsworth conjure up a modern take on coronation chicken.

Paul runs a Michelin star restaurant – Paul Ainsworth at no.6 – in Padstow, Cornwall.

He was born in Southampton, Hampshire in 1979 and attended Southampton City College to study catering and hospitality.

Starting out as a chef Paul worked under Gary Rhodes, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing.

Chef Anna Haugh

Anna Haugh is also a regular chef to feature on Royal Recipes.

Originally from Ireland, Anna has a degree in culinary arts.

She went to train as a chef in Paris and then moved to London to work with Shane Osborn at Pied a Terre.

She’s worked in many Michelin star restaurants including the Square and Gordon Ramsay’s London House.

Today Anna is head chef at Myrtle restaurant in London – described as a “modern European restaurant with an Irish influence”.

Who hosts Royal Recipes?

BBC’s Royal Recipes is hosted by Michael Buerk.

The English journalist takes viewers back in time on the show with royal dishes that span decades from the 19th century to today.

Michael was born in Warwickshire in 1946 and has two children, Roland and Simon.

He presented the BBC News from 1973 – 2002 and in 2014 he was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! however, he was the third celebrity to be voted out.

