After weeks of tough competition, Britain’s Best Home Cook has almost found its winner.

Episode 7 (Thursday, February 13th) kicked off the semi-finals with just four of the remaining home cooks remaining.

But now Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett have chosen who they think deserves a place in the finals after seven tough weeks of competition, which will air on Thursday, February 20th.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know the Best Home Cook 2020 finalists!

Meet the semi-finalists

Here are the four contestants who have made it through to the 2020 semi-finals of Best Home Cook…

Georgia Salamat

Suzie Arbuthnot

Sarah Woods

Get to know them better – Georgia

Georgia Salamat has been one of the stand-out contestants on the series, despite being the youngest remaining cook. She’s sailed through pretty much every single round!

Georgia is a 24-year-old model from South West London.

She loves travelling, eating out, and of course, cooking in the kitchen. Budding chef Georgia has just begun her official culinary journey this January 2020, starting as a student at Le Cordon Bleu.

You can follow Georgia on Instagram @georgiamaysalamat.

Suzie

Suzie Arbuthnot is a 36-year-old accountant and home cook from Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

Suzie’s family are also in the culinary industry and her family has run a popular Chinese takeaway, Man Lee, in Lisburn for many years.

Speaking about getting to the finals on Instagram, Suzie said: “I know this clip doesn’t show my happiness… the reality of getting to the final was a little bit scary!!” Here’s hoping she’ll get over that fear come the final episode!

Check out Suzie’s cooking skills on Instagram @suziecookingthebooks.

Sarah

Pharmaceutical recruit partner Sarah Woods has continually impressed on Best Home Cook. Originally from Wilmslow, Cheshire, the 42-year-old takes inspiration from her grandparents’ cookery.

Sarah has said her Punjabi grandmother was a “huge influence.”

Follow Sarah on IG @myhomecookeduk.

