Meet the Best Home Cook 2020 judges - there's a new chef on the panel!

Britain’s Best Home Cook was a brand new series to the BBC back in 2019 and now, it’s back for another season this 2020!

A batch of ten new home cooks looking to show off their talent and be crowned ‘Best Home Cook’ are ready to take on the challenges set by three experts week by week.

Claudia Winkleman returns to host the eight-part series which sees the contestants have to endure a tense finale each week.

But there’s a change for 2020, as there’s a new Michelin starred chef among the judging ranks. So, let’s meet the Best Home Cook 2020 judges!

Best Home Cook 2020 judges: Mary Berry

Hailed as the “queen of home cooking”, Mary Berry is the perfect fit for a Best Home Cook judge.

Most recognised for appearing as a judge on the Great British Bake Off, Mary has been a judge on Best Home since series 1 in 2019.

Mary became a TV chef in the 1970’s and 80’s. Now at the age of 84, Mary is still cooking, demonstrating and teaching us all a thing or two about cooking.

Angel Hartnett

Angela Hartnett is a brand new face to the 2020 series of Best Home Cook. The Michelin-starred chef has joined the ranks of Mary and Chris in a bid to find Britain’s Best Home Cook.

Speaking to the BBC, Angela said that the opportunity of working with Mary Berry was what made her want to join the judging panel for this series: “The fact that I’d get to work with Mary Berry, who wouldn’t want to do that?”

Angela, 51, worked under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, so it’s safe to say her cooking is on-point.

But she’s tough to impress and the cooks are going to have to bring their A-game if they want positive feedback from the Michelin-starred lady herself.

Chris Bavin

Chris Bavin, 39, is a fruit and vegetable expert best known for appearing on BBC One’s Eat Well for Less?.

He’s the third judge on the panel on Best Home Cook 2020. Chris is in charge of the ‘Rustle Up’ challenge which will take place in the new series.

He said: “I love the Rustle Up challenge, as it is what home cooks have to do on a daily basis. You have to be inventive and adaptable. Often we have to use something up or substitute an ingredient… or open the fridge and magically create something delicious out of very little! What impressed me in this challenge is seeing a simple ingredient transformed into something quite special.”

