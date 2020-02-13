University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After weeks of tough competition, Britain’s Best Home Cook has almost found its winner.

Episode 6 (Thursday, February 6th) kicked off the quarter-finals with just six of the remaining home cooks remaining. Although there were meant to be just five in this heat, the judges couldn’t decide who to kick off, meaning even more is at stake in the quarters, with two contestants facing the boot.

But now Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett have chosen who they think deserves a place in the semi-finals which will air on Thursday, February 13th.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know the semi-finalists.

Meet the semi-finalists

Here are the four contestants who have made it through to the 2020 semi-finals of Best Home Cook…

Georgia Salamat

Suzie Arbuthnot

Sarah Woods

Oli Mannion

Get to know them better – Georgia

Georgia Salamat has been one of the stand-out contestants on the series, despite being the youngest remaining cook. Georgia is a 24-year-old model from South West London.

She loves travelling, eating out, and of course, cooking in the kitchen! Budding chef Georgia has just begun her official culinary journey this January 2020, starting as a student at Le Cordon Bleu.

You can follow Georgia on Instagram @georgiamaysalamat.

Suzie

Suzie Arbuthnot is a 36-year-old accountant and home cook from Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

Suzie’s family are also in the culinary industry and her family has run a popular Chinese takeaway, Man Lee, in Lisburn for many years.

Check out Suzie’s cooking skills on Instagram @suziecookingthebooks.

Sarah

Pharmaceutical recruit partner Sarah Woods has continually impressed on Best Home Cook. Originally from Wilmslow, Cheshire, the 42-year-old takes inspiration from her grandparents’ cookery.

Sarah has said her Punjabi grandmother was a “huge influence.”

Follow Sarah on IG @myhomecookeduk.

Oli

Oli Mannion is a 35-year-old restaurant supervisor also from Cheshire. He hails from the small town of Nantwich.

Oli works at Gusto in Knutsford, Cheshire according to Stoke Sentinel.

Since appearing on Best Home Cook, Oli has set up his own business called Mac and Bone, which offers BBQ ribs and macaroni cheese!

Check out Oli on Instagram @imtheonewhocooks.

