Meet the celebrities on Freeze the Fear ft Alfie Boe and Owain Evans













Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof has just started on BBC One and eight celebrities will be challenging themselves to take on the sub-zero temperatures with Wim Hof, the dutch motivational guru, to achieve amazing results by plunging themselves into icy lakes to reap the potential physical and mental rewards.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the show, including the eight celebs taking part, all about Wim Hof, and when and where you can watch the show. Check it out.

Freeze The Fear. Picture: Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof | Trailer – BBC

Eight celebrities will be taking part

Tamzin Outhwaite – Former Eastenders actress

I hate the cold with passion but loads of my friends like cold-water swimming and having cold showers. Whatever it is that cold water does, I want a piece of it

Alfie Boe – English Tenor

I’ve had a lot of changes in my life recently that I’ve wanted to deal with. I want to open myself up to any opportunities to become a better, stronger person.

Patrice Evra – Former Man United footballer

I wanted to take part in this experience because I like being out of my comfort zone. But I hate the cold so that’s a big worry!

Dianne Buswell – Strictly Come Dancing professional

I’m quite an anxious person and I’m scared about this, but I always like pushing myself and this is a good way to do that.

Owain Wyn Evans – Presenter and weatherman

The benefits of it are meant to be so great, and I’m 100 per cent up for seeing what it can do for me

Chelcee Grimes – Songwriter and footballer

I just thought, it’s 2022, it’s a new year, I want to do something new and this is going to be one hell of a challenge.

Gabby Logan – Sports presenter

Turning 50 next year has put into focus that I want to keep pushing myself, challenging myself. Middle age doesn’t have to be beige!

Professor Green – Rapper and musician

The last couple of years has been horrendous for a lot of people, myself included, if anything is going to shake off that, it’s an ice-cold slap in the face.

Who is Wim Hof?

The 62-year-old is a dutch motivational guru and extreme athlete. He has gained his millions of followers through his extreme cold water therapy and breathing techniques.

Hof will be taking the eight celebrities to the icy cold waters to show them his techniques and try to push their bodies and minds to their limits in order to overcome fears and improve their physical and mental health.

Wim says, “There is a natural power in the cold, when we unlock it, that’s when the magic happens.”

When and where to watch

The show will be airing on BBC One on Thursday, April 12 at 9 PM.

The episodes will be released each week, every Thursday and all will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer the following day.

