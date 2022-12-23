Celebrity MasterChef is back for a 2022 Christmas Cook-Off special with a star-studded cast. John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back to judge the ex-contestants as they compete for the Celebrity MasterChef Golden Whisk.

The Christmas special will consist of two episodes, with four celebrities in each, and will air a week apart. The official BBC synopsis states in the first episode the celebrities will return to the kitchen to face two Christmas-themed tests – the first entitled Cocktails And Canapes.

Let’s take a look at who will join the cast in the first episode of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2022.

Bez

Mark Berry, better known as Bez, was part of Madchester band Happy Mondays. No stranger to a reality competition, Bez competed on ITV’s Dancing On Ice earlier this year. He also appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside best buddy and bandmate Shaun Ryder.

Iwan Thomas

Former athlete Iwan Thomas MBE will be swapping his running shoes for oven gloves in this year’s Masterchef Christmas Cook-Off. Thomas had an impressive career and is the former UK 400m record holder. He’s no stranger to winning TV shows either – he won Celebrity Hunted’s most recent series. Let’s see whether Iwan can maintain his winning streak.

Lesley Garrett

Lesley Garrett CBE is an opera singing superstar. Lesley is also no stranger to competition, having appeared in BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s first series in 2004. The superstar was paired with Anton Du Beke and finished in an impressive third place. Let’s see whether Lesley can finish in an even better position on Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off.

Josh Cuthbert

Josh Cuthbert is best known for being part of the band Union J, which came fourth in X-Factor in 2012. The band broke up in 2018 but will travel the UK on their reunion tour in 2023. Josh appeared in Celebrity MasterChef in 2018 but, just like the X-Factor, he was eliminated in the semi-final.

When will Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off episodes air?

The first episode of Celebrity Masterchef Christmas Cook-Off will air on Friday, December 23 at 8pm on BBC One.

Episode 2 will air a week later on Friday, December 30 and will see celebrities AJ Pritchard, Megan McKenna, Chizzy Akudolu and Kitty Scott-Claus face two tough culinary challenges.

Both episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

