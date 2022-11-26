Masterchef Professional is back for 2022 and we have some big critics in the house who are all set to judge the food made by the contestants.

The show is back with a new Season and people will get to see the contestants cooking up some amazing dishes. While these contestants have a lot of experience, it is important to note these are new flavors that they are working with.

Not to forget, they have some important people from the industry that they have to impress with their skills.

Meet the critics for this year

There are seven critics that will be appearing in this year’s show and we have all the details about them just for you.

Grace Dent

Grace is a restaurant critic for The Guardian and has also been writing a restaurant column for the Evening Standard. For those who have seen BBC’s Masterchef UK, her face would be familiar to you.

She has often come on the show as a critic and there is no doubt that she has a fine palette and vast knowledge of food.

Jay Rayner

Jay is also a food critic who works for The Guardian. At the same time, he is the author of the book Wasted Calories and Ruined Nights.

Jimi Famurewa

Jimi is a Chief restaurant critic for the Evening Standard. Just like Jay, Jimi is also a writer and has written a book called Settlers.

Leyla Kazim

Leyla is a digital creator who believes in traveling to different places to soak in the culture while also trying out their food. She is well-versed with flavors from around the world so it might become a bit challenging for people to please her.

Tom Parker Bowles

Tom is a food writer and a critic who is also known for the books he has written. As of now, he has written 10 books detailing his knowledge of food.

He has also won the Guild of Food Writers 2010 award for his writings on British food.

Tracey MacLeod

Tracy is a broadcaster who has dealt with a number of topics such as arts, entertainment, and even food. She brings her knowledge and skillset to the show to make sure that the best dish wins.

William Sitwell

William is a restaurant critic for The Daily Telegraph and the former editor of Waitrose Food. He has been writing for the food industry for a long time and is not afraid to lay out the facts straight out.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS ON BBC ONE WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know