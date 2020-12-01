Meet the Great British Christmas Menu 2020 contestants: Niall, Pip and co!











Who are the Great British Christmas Menu 2020 contestants? Which restaurants do they own or work at?

If there’s anything the British public have missed in 2020 it’s dining out. Thankfully, a brand new series of Great British Menu is here so we can live through the judges. What’s more? It’s a Christmas edition!

So, without further adieu, let’s get to know the chefs who will be going head to head in this year’s competition.

Niall Keating, Andi Oliver – BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Jason Atherton

Founder of The Social Company, Jason Atherton is a Michelin starred chef who started out training with Marco Pierre White among many more talented chefs.

After working for the Gordon Ramsay Holdings for almost 10 years, Jason went solo and opened his first restaurant, ‘Pollen Street Social’, in 2011.

Jason Atherton – BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Tom Aikens

Tom Aikens is next up to be taking part in Great British Christmas Menu. He’s been in the food industry for 33 years in 2020 and 25 of those were spent working as a head chef.

Tom is the owner of London-based Muse bar and restaurant. Adapting to the challenges of the 2020 pandemic, Tom launched ‘Musette‘ which brings “bags of culinary delight” to peoples’ doors.

Tom Aikens- BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Tom Barnes

Within the Great British Christmas Menu contestants is the winner of the 2020 Great British Menu competition – Tom Barnes!

Tom is back for more Great British Menu madness and actually works under another of the competitors – Simon Rogan.

He is executive chef at both L‘Enclume and Rogan & Co based in Cumbria.

Tom Barnes- BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Richard Bainbridge

Chef and owner of Benedicts in Norfolk, Richard Bainbridge is the next chef to take part in the festive competition.

Richard has also launched a home delivery service for his food – R.B Dine at Home Provisions.

Richard Bainbridge- BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Pip Lacey

Pip Lacey is co-owner of Kings Cross restaurant Hicce London.

According to her IG bio, Pip is all about “Wood fired, seasonal produce, low intervention wines & fun times!“.

Pip Lacey- BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Niall Keating

Executive chef at two-Michelin-starred restaurant Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa in the Cotswolds, Niall Keating is also taking part in the 2020 contest.

He was voted Michelin’s European Young Chef of The Year in 2018, so Niall’s no stranger to winning.

Niall Keating- BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Matt Gillan

Chef Matt Gillan is no stranger to Great British Menu, he’s appeared on the show twice before, in 2013 and 2015.

He’s chef director and owner of Heritage restaurant based in Sussex.

Matt Gillan – BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Lisa Goodwin-Allen

On par with the rest of the contestants, Lisa Goodwin is an executive chef at luxury Lancashire hotel and Michelin starred restaurant Northcote Hotel and Restaurant.

After working at Northcote for around 14 years, Lisa became executive chef in 2015.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen- BBC Optomen Television Ltd

James Cochran

Owner and head chef of 12:51 is James Cochran. He was a former chef at The Ledbury and also won Great British Menu back in 2018.

James trained under Head Chef Brett Graham while at The Ledbury. His restaurant, 12:51, was awarded two AA Rosettes in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

James Cochran- BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Alex Greene

Alex Greene is head chef of Deanes Eipic based in Belfast.

Born in Northern Ireland, Alex grew up on a farm and draws inspiration from his grandmother in his culinary career. Alex was previously a finalist on Great British Menu in series 14.

Alex Greene – BBC Optomen Television Ltd

Simon Rogan

Simon Rogan is the owner of L’Enclume, a fine dining restaurant based in Cumbria.

The restaurant opened in 2002 and since then Simon has taken on many more culinary ventures. In 2011, he opened Roganic, as a two-year pop-up restaurant in Marylebone.

Tommy Banks

Last but by no means least, Tommy Banks is chef director at Black Swan Oldstead. The restaurant is described as having “rooms on the edge of the North York Moors with a stunning two-acre kitchen garden“.

Tommy was Britain’s youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013. He’s another chef back for more on Great British Christmas Meny as he won Great British Menu in 2016 and 2017!

