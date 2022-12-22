Everyone’s favorite craft show, The Great British Sewing Bee is back for a 2022 Christmas special with a star-studded cast line-up. The show will be hosted by Sara Pascoe who will be alongside regular judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

In the one-off special, the four celebrities will compete against each other, putting their sewing skills to the test. The official show synopsis states that they’ll be creating novelty baby outfits and pop star-inspired fancy dress.

So without further ado, let’s meet the familiar faces joining The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2022 cast.

Johannes Radebe

Johannes is no stranger to a BBC reality show, having featured on Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer since 2018. Although Johannes has never won the glitter ball, he came runner-up with partner chef John Whaite. Maybe the dancer can start his winning streak on The Great British Sewing Bee.

Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Natalie Cassidy

Again, no stranger to the BBC, is Natalie Cassidy, who fans will most likely know as Sonia Fowler from Eastenders. Natalie has played Sonia on the show since 1993. Natalie herself has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, series 7 where she came in fifth place.

Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Penny Lancaster

Penny is known for being the wife of Rod Stewart, but in her own right is a model and TV presenter. Penny joined the Loose Women panel in 2014, and has been a regular on the show ever since. Aside from being in the spotlight, Penny is also a trained special police constable.

Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Rosie Ramsey

The wife of comedian Joe Ramsey, Rosie is a podcaster, author, and actor. Rosie and Chris host their very popular podcast together and have been doing since its launch in 2019. The pair’s podcast is so popular, that they take it on tour around the UK, making stops in arenas around the country.

Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

When does The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special air?

The star-studded Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2022 cast will take to our screens on Thursday 22nd December at 8 pm on BBC One. It will be available to watch after on BBC iPlayer.

This isn’t the first time the show has done a Christmas spin-off. The 2021 cast included Rev Kate Bottley, Antony Cotton, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Anneka Rice.

In the end, it was Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton who took the crown, so we guess we’ll have to see who will be joining him as a winner!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know