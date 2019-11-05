Meet the Masterchef: The Professionals 2019 contestants - Georgie to Exose!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Masterchef is the cooking competition everyone knows and loves with Gregg Wallace, Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing judging the show.

Airing on its home of BBC Two, Masterchef aired a celebrity version of the show in 2019.

Another spin-off of the main Masterchef series, Masterchef: The Professionals is back for a brand new series in 2019, too.

Series 12 is set to run for 21 episodes. And the first episode kicks off from Tuesday, November 5th 2019.

So, let’s get to know the Masterchef Professionals 2019 contestants.

Meet the Masterchef Professionals 2019 contestants

Season 12 of Masterchef: The Professionals sees 48 professional chefs put to the test under the watchful eyes of judges Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

The first episode of the show sees six chefs from up and down the UK head into the kitchen.

The chefs will face two challenges and by the end of the episode, three chefs are sent home and three go through to the quarter-final.

The Masterchef Professionals contestants are listed below:

Alice

Christian

Killian

Andy

Matt

James C

Jorge

Freddie

Steve

Michael

Rihannon

Malin

Andrew

Yann

Stu

Masterchef Professionals 2019 contestants: Exose

Anyone who’s majorly into cooking competitions will have seen 2019 contestant Exose before.

The pastry chef appeared on Bake Off: The Professionals 2019 and currently works at James Martin Manchester.

Exose can be found on Instagram with over 800 followers @chef_exose.

Georgie

Jai

Miranda

Yaz

Rhys

Lorena

Sam B

Joseph

Adam

Neil

Raquel

Chris

James B

Ben

Tom

Masterchef: The Professionals: Kurtus

Kurtus, 21, was shortlisted for a City & Guilds Lion Award in 2017.

He also won the Medal for Excellence and has reached the shortlist for the 2017 People’s Choice Award.

In 2017 Kurtus worked at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze restaurant.

Craig

Aviv

Debbie

Rob

Nina

George

Louise

Sam S

Avraj

Kat

Olivia

Ross

Kevin

Monty

Cheryl

Arbinder

By the looks of Arbinder’s LinkedIn profile, he’s been studying the culinary field since 2001.

Arbinder works as a senior chef de partie at Bedford Hotel, Sidmouth.

Previous to his current role, Arbinder worked in Mumbai for the Marriott hotel chain.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS FROM TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO.