











Six aspiring rappers are getting ready to spit some serious bars on The Rap Game season 4. Following the popularity of the previous series on BBC Three, the contestants have brought their A game for 2022.

Big Jest, JClarke, P3Lz, Mayo, Mwangi, and Zoellz are gearing up to show Krept and Konan exactly what they can do. They will be delivering freestyles and writing lyrics with their co-stars for different challenges while living together.

The pressure is on, but just who are the six rappers hoping to get their hands on the lifetime £20,000 cash prize and mentorship scheme? Reality Titbit has everything you need to know, from their Instagram pages to their bold careers.

Credit: BBC / Naked / Trevaughn Omari Photographer: Trevaughn Omari. Image copyright: Naked

Big Jest

Hailing from Croydon, South London, Big Jest has dubbed himself the ‘punchline king’ due to his rapping flow. He began making music with his brothers at 14 years old and has been a rapper ever since.

The entertainer, who’s previously released viral hits such as ‘Mo Salah’, uses music as a way to express his emotions. You can follow Big Jest, who is also the director and creator of film Rap and Drill Story, at @bigjest.

With over 250K followers on TikTok and over 4.5 million likes, several viewers may recognise Big Jest already. He actually started out rapping on the playground, when his friends told him his bars “were cold” and hyped him up.

JClarke

East London Arts & Music (ELAM) alumni, JClarke is a rapper from Brixton, South London. Winner of the viral 2019 U18 Black Box Cypher, the rapper and producer grew up in a musical household as his dad is a DJ and mum a pianist.

He is a regular on the skatepark when he’s not behind the mic and told the BBC:

My ability to use language and my confidence in using it came from reading. I was an avid reader as a kid, and it’s not to say I neglected it, but as I grew, I started to focus more on my flow for instance – that came from when I started picking up drums and I think that’s the main place I developed my rhythm.

When JClarke was younger, he was first introduced to early 2000s American sound, so Chris Brown, Jay-Z, before he started to appreciate sounds from the UK growing up, including artists like Kano, Stormzy, Ghetts, and Chip.

P3Lz

P3Lz, 18, is the youngest contestant in this show’s history so far. Born and raised in Toxteth, Liverpool, she prides herself on being a “proper Scouser” . Family-oriented, P3LZ started rapping three years ago, and focuses on drill.

The artist, whose real name is Pelumi, got her name from her friends calling her Pelz for short. For her 16th birthday, her sister bought her some studio time, which is when she realised how much she liked making music.

It was also the rapper’s sister who encouraged her to apply for The Rap Game. She was sceptical about the entire process until the moment they told her she would actually appear on the show. Follow her at _p3lz.

Mayo

Mayo, from Scotland, made the move to the UK from his native Nigeria at the age of one. The 21-year-old biomedical graduate, who got into rap aged 14 when his family settled in Scotland, wants to spread positivity with his music.

When working with a live band during one of the show’s challenges, he said:

I felt like when I was in church performing with the choir like I used to. My love for music started in church and that’s how I learnt to drum, so it was like being back in that family type of environment.

In five years’ time, Mayo has some big aspirations to be at the top of the scene with numbers ones, and expects to have dropped an album by that point! Follow Mayo at @mayo.2k.

Mwangi

Producer, professional DJ, and rapper, Leeds-based Mwangi is of British and Kenyan heritage and describes himself as the ultimate “triple threat”. He grew up listening to grime and hip hop, and was raised on reggae music.

Working full-time as a DJ, he “gets to see crowd reactions five times a week”, before adding that “it’s great for me to trial and error tracks.” Mwangi has also made beats for a lot of artists in the past, claiming he “knows what works.”

Follow Mwangi at @mwangiuk. He revealed that he has always been excited about a busy life, after seeing people around him growing up finding a trade, and wanted to “break out” by setting his own path.

Zoellz

Zoellz is a 21-year-old Birmingham-based artist. Born and raised in the city, it was her first time performing in front of anyone for the first time on the show. She is hoping to break down barriers for females like herself in the industry.

The musician only ever made music from her room or going to a studio with a very limited amount of people, and claims that The Rap Game built up her confidence. She looks up to female artists like Shaybo and Ms Banks.

She told the BBC:

I like writing about having a good time, going out to party with good company, and overall good vibes. I don’t really rap about negative stuff – I don’t feel like there’s any point. Music makes you feel things, anything from anger, sadness, and joy, so when you’re listening to me I don’t want you to feel like you need to go and create negativity with anyone else. I like to make music that makes people feel good.

The most challenging part when it came to the show was having to memorize for challenges. She felt that the pressure of having to do it on short notice and doing it on tape – with only one take – took her out of her comfort zone.

WATCH THE RAP GAME ON BBC THREE AND BBC IPLAYER FROM THURSDAY AUGUST 11TH AT 9 PM

