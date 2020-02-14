Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

There’s less than a month before the revival series of Ready Steady Cook starts.

Returning on March 2nd, the cooking competition is coming with a brand new format, featuring Rylan Clark-Neal as host and five talented chefs from the culinary world.

So who are the chefs taking part in the BBC One programme this year?

Let’s meet the 2020 chefs of Ready Steady Cook.

Mike Reid

Romy Gill

Akis Petretzikis

Ellis Barrie

Anna Haugh

Mike is a chef, author and restaurant consultant, based in London.

He holds a BA in Business & Marketing from the University of Portsmouth, but it was during his studies when he discovered his passion for cooking.

After graduating, he dedicated his time to working as a chef in London and Australia. He’s a culinary director at M Restaurants now.

Romy Gill

Romy Gill is a British/Indian chef and cookery teacher from Thornbury, South Gloucestershire.

Romy used to be the owner and head chef at Romy’s Kitchen – a restaurant she opened back in 2013. She’s also a cookbook writer and has appeared in Celebrity MasterChef in the past.

Romy is the one in the middle in the Instagram snap below.

Akis Petretzikis

Akis is a Greek celebrity chef and cookbook author from Thessaloniki. He started working on his family business when he was just 16 years old.

Nowadays, he runs a blog where he shares his take on many delicious recipes.

Back in 2017, Akis fulfilled one of his biggest dreams by opening his very own e-shop.

Ellis Barrie

Ellis is a celebrated chef from Anglesey.

He’s appeared on The Great British Menu twice in the past. Plus, he runs the Marram Grass cafe in Newborough with his brother Liam.

Ellis discovered his passion for gastronomy after taking a cooking course at the age of 12.

Did you laugh at the Delicious Capricous Dishes video I posted last week? Not brave enough to post one of your own though. Are you? pic.twitter.com/Hz7M5tv0tH — Ellis Robert barrie (@ellisbarriebros) December 23, 2019

Anna Haugh

Anna Haugh was born in South Dublin and she’s been a professional cook for almost 20 years now.

She discovered her love for gastronomy thanks to her mother. She’s worked with celebrated chefs Philip Howard, Shane Osborne and Gordon Ramsay in the past. Plus, she was the head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s London House.

In 2019, Anna opened her first restaurant in Chelsea called Myrtle.

