For all you ’90s babies who were mega Ready Steady Cook fans, prepare to take a trip down memory lane, as the series has been rebooted for the new decade!

On Tuesday, March 2nd 2020, the cooking competition is back with a brand new format, featuring Rylan Clark-Neal as host and five talented chefs from the culinary world.

So who are the chefs taking part in the BBC One programme this year?

Let’s meet the 2020 chefs of Ready Steady Cook on Instagram to find out more about them.

Meet the chefs of Ready Steady Cook 2020

Mike Reid

Romy Gill

Akis Petretzikis

Ellis Barrie

Anna Haugh

Mike Reid

Mike is a chef, author and restaurant consultant, based in London.

He holds a BA in Business & Marketing from the University of Portsmouth, but it was during his studies when he discovered his passion for cooking. After graduating, he dedicated his time to working as a chef in London and Australia. He’s a culinary director at M Restaurants now.

You can find Mike on Instagram @mikereidchef where he already has a following of 21,000 and counting. This figure is correct as of publication date.

His Instagram is filled with snaps of his delicately plated and mouthwateringly delicious looking cooking, so don’t scroll on an empty stomach!

Romy Gill

Romy Gill is a British/Indian chef and cookery teacher from Thornbury, South Gloucestershire.

Romy used to be the owner and head chef at Romy’s Kitchen – a restaurant she opened back in 2013. She’s also a cookbook writer and has appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in the past.

You can find Romy on Instagram @romygill.

Romy is the one in the middle in the Instagram snap below.

Akis Petretzikis

Akis is a Greek celebrity chef and cookbook author from Thessaloniki. He started working on his family business when he was just 16 years old.

Nowadays, he runs a blog where he shares his take on many delicious recipes.

Akis currently has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is has the coveted blue tick verification. Check him out @akis_petretzikis.

Ellis Barrie

Ellis is a celebrated chef from Anglesey, Wales.

He’s appeared on The Great British Menu twice in the past. Plus, he runs the Marram Grass cafe in Newborough with his brother Liam.

Ellis discovered his passion for gastronomy after taking a cooking course at the age of 12.

Head over to Instagram to see some of his delicious creations, where you can find him @ellis.barrie.

Anna Haugh

Anna Haugh was born in South Dublin and she’s been a professional cook for almost 20 years now.

She discovered her love for gastronomy thanks to her mother. She’s worked with celebrated chefs Philip Howard, Shane Osborne and Gordon Ramsay in the past. Plus, she was the head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s London House.

In 2019, Anna opened her first restaurant in Chelsea called Myrtle.

You can find Anna on Instagram @haughser.

