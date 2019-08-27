University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Repair Shop is a show that brings all manner of things back to life in a bid to stop Britain’s throwaway culture. From sentimental family heirlooms to antiques that need some serious work, the BBC Two series covers it all.

And it only does so with the help of some of the nation’s most expert repairers!

Each episode, the regular Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades has a variety of guests repairers join him in the barn to fix-up broken items. But there are some regulars who have become fan-favourites since the show kicked off in 2017.

One of the favourites is clock restorer Steve Fletcher, whose sister Suzie is also on the show. Get to know everything about Steve here!

Who is Steve Fletcher?

Oxfordshire-based Steve inherited the family business of clock repair and restoration.

In the early 1970s, the 57-year-old began training for his craft and inherited The Clock Workshop in Witley, Oxfordshire, which had been in the Fletcher family since 1910.

Steve’s official craft title is that of a horologist. He studied horology at Hackney College before it closed.

Steve has a son called Fred – named after Steve’s grandfather who opened The Clock Workshop – who is now 18-years-old.

Clocks weren’t always key

Although Steve has become an expert horologist, this area of skill wasn’t always his priority.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2017, Steve explained that he originally wanted to be a silversmith.

He said: “I was offered an apprenticeship at Harts in Chipping Campden, the top silver people, but my parents were quite poor and couldn’t afford board and lodgings, so I didn’t do it.”

Luckily he had a knack for turning his hand to anything and has become one of the country’s best horologists. Steve now employs five people at The Clock Workshop and under his guidance has apprentices training with him.

What has Steve repaired?

Steve has repaired tonnes of precious items on The Repair Shop but his work outside of the show is equally fascinating.

One of his favourite pieces he has restored is a clock at Chequers, which politicians and Prime Ministers have stood to take their photograph in front of.

Some of the clocks that Steve have repaired have even dated back to the 17th century but he says he prefers fixing up clocks with sentimental rather than historical value.

