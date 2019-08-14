Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Worshippers gather at many wondrous sites of the world year-round, however much of the passion for their faith goes unseen.

Now, BBC’s Sacred Wonders takes a look at these precious places across the globe and the people that visit them.

Across the series spectacles all around the world are visited including Djenne’s Great Mosque in Mali, the Nachi waterfalls in Japan and the Cathedral of St John the Divine in New York.

The series provides eye-opening scenes showing what people do for their faith all over the world.

We take a look at the narrator of BBC’s new series, Sacred Wonders.

What is Sacred Wonders about?

Sacred Wonders takes a look at the world’s most stunning places.

From the Nachi falls in Japan to the sacred tepees of New Mexico, the BBC series takes a look at the power held by these sacred wonders all around the globe.

Not only does the series show us the sacred places of worship, but the worshippers themselves, some of whom dedicate their lives to their faith such as the Buddhist warrior monks in episode 1.

Sacred Wonders BBC: Who is the narrator?

As some of the world’s best-known landmarks play out on screen, the voice-over for the BBC programme is distractingly familiar.

And as it turns out, BBC’s new show, Sacred Wonders, is narrated by Sue Perkins.

Sue’s voice can also be recognised from Audible audiobooks such as Sue Perkins Earpedia: Animals, Plants and her books East of Croydon and Spectacles.

Who is Sue Perkins?

Born in Croydon, London in September 1969, Sue is probably most recognised for being one half of the presenting duo on The Great British Bake Off.

She and Mel Giedroyc hosted GBBO for seven series from 2010-2016.

As well as the famous cooking competition, she’s also presented other TV shows such as The Generation Game and The Ganges with Sue Perkins.

Sue has been in a relationship with TV presenter, producer, writer and journalist, Anna Richardson since 2014.

She has over a million followers on Twitter (@sueperkins).

WATCH SACRED WONDERS ON BBC ONE AT 9 PM FROM AUGUST 7TH 2019.