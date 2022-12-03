MasterChef The Professionals returned with its 15th series in 2022, so let’s get to know the six chefs heading into the final of the show.

The BBC series sets out to find the next superstar chef. They’re willing to put their reputations on the line in a bid to win the title of MasterChef.

Gregg Wallace is hosting the series and Marcus Wareing and Anna Haugh put the chefs through their paces in the initial episodes with tricky skills tests.

Now, the competition has been whittled down to just six chefs, so let’s meet them on Instagram…

Meet the MasterChef The Professionals finalists: Sagar Massey

MasterChef The Professionals finalist Sagar Massey is 23 years old.

He works as a senior sous chef at the Marine & Lawn hotel in Troon, Scotland.

Previous to his current job, Sagar worked at Rusacks St Andrews and the Mar Hall Hotel per LinkedIn.

Sagar can be found on Instagram at @sagarmassey where he has over 860 followers.

James Checkley

James Checkley overcame his fear of fish during his career as a chef.

He was born in Devon and now works as a head chef at seafood restaurant The Galley Restaurant Topsham.

Thirty-four-year-old James can be found on Instagram at @nipper2112.

Nikita Pathakji

Nikita Pathakji described the MasterChef competition as “addictive” in episode 13.

She’s 24 years old and works as a chef de partie.

Find Nikita on Instagram at @chefnikita.p where she has over 1.2k followers. She writes in her bio that she’s currently a junior sous chef at Kitchen W8 in London (@kitchenw8).

Owen Vaughan

Another of the MasterChef The Professionals 2022 finalists is Owen Vaughan.

Owen, 24, hails from Wales and works as a sous chef at hotel Portmerion per his IG bio.

He previously held the position of head chef at Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel.

Find Owen on Instagram where he almost has a thousand followers at the time of writing at @owen__vaughan.

Wilson Macedo

MasterChef’s Wilson is 30 years old. He was born in Portugal but moved to London.

Wilson can be found on Instagram @chefwilsonmacedo with over 1.8k followers.

He’s a senior sous chef who has stood out in the competition for his modern style.

MasterChef Professionals: Charlie Jeffreys

Hailing from Dorset, Charlie is a senior chef de partie.

He explained during episode 13 that his great-uncle owns a watercress farm and often ate it as a child, so it seems that Charlie is accustomed to great flavors and fresh ingredients.

Twenty-four-year-old Charlie now works in London. He can be found on IG at @chefcharliejeffreys where he has over 1.4k followers.

