The UK’s cleverest families go head to head in The Family Brain Games!

A brand new series to BBC Two, the show has been dubbed ‘the ultimate cross-generational intelligence test’.

Over eight episodes we meet families from all over the UK with an impressive amount of knowledge under their belts and parents ranging from teachers-of-the-year to IT managers.

As the series nears its grand finale we want to get to know the families ready to compete.

So, who are The Smiths from The Family Brain Games?

The Family Brain Games – The Smiths

In episode 2 of The Family Brain Games we met The Smith family.

The ‘maths-crazy’ family-of-four is made up of dad Chris, mum Elaine, and their daughters Daisy and Heidi.

Twelve-year-old Daisy can quote pi to 20 decimal places and eleven-year-old Heidi was the youngest person to win the Scottish Maths Challenge Award in 2018.

The Smiths’ dad, Chris, won Scottish Maths Teacher of the Year 2018, and is on Twitter as @aap03102.

Elaine works as a specialist teacher of the deaf.

Hands up if you’re tempted to Mathematically model the path of the ball in Heidi’s new toy….? #FamilyBrainGames @MathsScot @PindalooUK pic.twitter.com/k0bFlYCNgo — Chris Smith (@aap03102) June 22, 2019

The Smiths from The Family Brain Games on Twitter

The family of brainboxes gained a lot of attention on Twitter after appearing on the show.

Viewers of the BBC show said that the Smiths’ children were ‘lovely’ and seemed ‘so happy’.

Another Twitter user said that the Smith parents should be proud of their daughters.

It looks like the Smiths have won the heart of the nation!

Who are the other families on The Family Brain Games?

As well as the Smiths, the Riley family will be in the semi-finals of The Family Brain Games.

The third round of semifinals takes place on Wednesday, June 26th.

The final of the BBC Show hosted by Dara Ó Briain will air on Thursday, June 27th at 8 pm.

If you missed an episode of The Family Brain Games you can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

