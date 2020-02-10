University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Antiques Road Trip is back on our screens this February 2020, with more antiques experts ready to haggle and bag a bargain.

Each series follows the same premise, as two experts head out across the country, scouring for the best finds they can then take to auction. Whoever nabs the best bargain takes the win!

Although they all have expertise in different areas, there’s one who has a speciality in a unique area: coins.

So, who is Antiques Road Trip’s coin expert Tim Medhurt? Let’s get to know him a bit better…

Meet Antiques Road Trip’s Tim

Tim Medhurst is originally from Dorset, England.

His love for antiques started at a young age. Speaking about where this passion came from, Tim stated that when he was 9 his grandmother showed him a Victorian Crown coin she kept in a little music box. From there on out, Tim was hooked on coins.

Tim worked for two major auction houses, before setting up his own business. He worked for Reeman Dansie Auctioneers from 2008 to 2014 and then Duke’s Auctioneers from 2014 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn.

Tim’s coin business

In February 2018, Tim ventured off to form his own company selling antiquities and coins. It is self-explanatorily called Timothy Medhurst Coins And Antiquities.

The entire collection can be viewed on the website.

Through this business, Tim also has an antiques consultancy and auctioneering services.

Follow Tim on social media

If you’re a fan of Tim’s on Antiques Road Trip and want to know more about the presenter and coin expert, then you can follow him on social media.

Tim’s Instagram is filled with work-related posts, including his best finds of ancient coins, from Roman to 19th century finds. Check him out @timothymedhurst. From his Insta bio, we’ve sussed out his age, as it includes the number 28.

You can also follow Tim on Twitter here under the same username.

