Given the success of shows such as The Repair Shop, it’s no surprise that BBC would take that format and bring it to another area of expertise.

The Speedshop is a brand new series kicking off on BBC Two on Sunday, January 12th at 8 pm.

This series follows Titch Cormack and his team, as they build bespoke bikes and custom vintage machines for a range of clients. The first episode sees ex-Para Chris, who weeks earlier had his right leg amputated, have an adapted motorcycle built for him.

But who is the brilliant bike builder, Titch Cormack? Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Who is Titch Cormack?

Steven “Titch” Cormack is a 45-year-old former Royal Marine and current bike builder.

Titch joined the Royal Marines as a teenager and spent over a decade in the Special Boat Service (SBS). While he was in the special forces, Titch served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Northern Ireland.

He was medically discharged in 2016 after suffering a series of injuries. It was then that Titch decided to found his shop, S Bomb, in Poole where the SBS headquarters are based.

What has Titch said about being in the Royal Marines?

It’s not unusual that many of the telly’s adventurous presenters have had past experiences in the army. From Bear Grylls to Ant Middleton, nowadays it’s a right of passage for these … And they’ve all been candid with their opinion of and experiences in the army.

So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Titch Cormack delved into his past on The Speedshop.

Already in promotional interviews for the TV show, Titch has opened up about his experiences. Speaking to Radio Times, Titch said:

I’ve saved more lives than I’ve taken. It’s not a position I would wish on anyone, but you train for it. When you’re put in a position where potentially if you don’t act you’ll lose your own life, then you have to do it. It stays with you. It’s something I’m glad to leave behind.

Is Titch Cormack married?

Unconfirmed.

However, from taking a look over Titch’s Instagram, it doesn’t look that way.

Titch has posted no photos of a partner – most of the other stars on Titch’s feed is his pet pooch – and is not tagged in any photos with a partner either.

It appears that since leaving the special forces four years ago, Titch has just focussed on his business and what he does best: building and adventuring.

Follow Titch on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Titch Cormack, be sure to follow him on Instagram.

Already, Titch has over 2,300 followers on Instagram – and counting! From his feed we can see that some of his fans include Hollywood superstar, Tom Hardy. Now that’s impressive clientele.

Check out Titch on Insta @titchcormack.

