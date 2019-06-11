BBC One never fails to bring a bit of healthy competition to our TV screens.
And Flipping Profit – a show that sees antique experts battle it out to make the most money – is airing as of 2019 for the second time.
Upcycling, sifting through scrap and having an eye for a valuable antique are just some ways to make money from used goods.
Here’s everything you need to know about Flipping Profit trader Melissa Downhill!
What is Flipping Profit?
Flipping Point is a BBC show that follows three money makers as they buy and sell items to raise money for Children in Need.
Melissa Downhill, blacksmith Kevin Paxton and Antiques expert Roo Irvine compete to make the most money on the 45-minute show.
The trio head to Dunfermline to find some bargains they can flip for cash in their own individual ways.
Currently, our beautiful faces are gracing BBC2! Thats a nice surprise on a wet day! Watch us race about and sell our antiques and vintage items whilst raising money for Children In Need! I presume the full series is on, so weekdays at 5:15! Maybe its just for the week, but certainly worth the watch! #antiques #BBC #BBC2 #childreninneed #flippingprofit #repeats #dealers #secondhand #derbyshire #buyandsell #vintage #collectables #scotland
Flipping Profit: Melissa
Melissa Downhill is one of three experts on BBC’s Flipping Profit.
She runs Tinman Scrap Metal in Buxton, UK.
As well as Flipping profit Melissa has starred on Storage Hunters UK.
She specialises in retro pieces to buy and sell on rather than upcycling or dealing in antiques.
Fab day today. Great experience meeting great people who love the same things as me! What a giggle. I love visiting London. Makes a change from being at the yard! Other than the kid on the scooter who went into my backend of the car. Apart from that it went ok! #london #selfie #work #bosslady #officeonwheels
Melissa Downhill on Instagram
Melissa has over 1,000 followers on Instagram.
She describes herself as a “TV Reclaim dealer, Mumpreneur, Boss Lady and Business Owner”.
It looks like Melissa owns the Tin Man Scrap Metal business and takes her time finding gems to sell in and amongst scrap that gets dropped at the yard.
Melissa is clearly a fan of recycling from her Instagram as she writes that she turns things “from trash to cash”.
Where do we find all those cool things we sell at our yard? In this pile of scrap that comes into our yard daily. Now that is how you find stock. It’s recycling at it’s finest. It’s unbelievable that our actual stock is from this. From trash to cash ☝🏼 . . . . #trash #trashtocash #dumpsterdiving #skip #recycling #rubbish #scrapmetal #recycling #waste #zerolandfill #recycledwaste #environment
It seems that Melissa is certainly a girl that “can do both” as she deals in scrap metal day but can dress up to the nines when she fancies it, too!
Melissa enjoys holidaying in Marbella and attending Ladies Day at Aintree.
What I would do to be back at #Marbella One of my most favorite quick getaways from home. When I fancy a quick peaceful lounge on a beach in the sun, we head here. It’s been our escape for about 5 years now. And when the weather is this rubbish, seeing holiday photos actually pains my heart! I’m gonna book this today. Any new ideas on places to stay around the area? #malaga #spain #travel #wanderlust #travelphotography #travelblogger #travelling #wanderful_places #bikini #instatravel #traveler #travelgram
Well the Tin Man ladies had such a great time at #Aintree yesterday at #LadiesDay such a great atmosphere! And to top our weekend off we had a little win! So good times had by all! I felt so lovely in my dress from @louwomensfashion! See you next year! Stay classy, sassy and a little bas assy! @aintreeracecourse #horse #grandnational #bet #winner #tigerroll
WATCH FLIPPING PROFIT ON THE BBC IPLAYER.
