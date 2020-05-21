Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The 2020 series of Springwatch hits our screens on May 26th.

Airing from Tuesday to Friday, the series will feature UK’s wildlife during the changing seasons, offering escapism and comfort during those uncertain times.

This time will feel different to previous seasons as presenters will broadcast live from locations near their homes.

The BBC programme has added an exciting line-up of guest presenters for this series. One of them is Megan McCubbin who is Springwatch host Chris Packham’s stepdaughter.

So let’s meet Megan and get to know her better – from her exciting career as a zoologist to Instagram!

Who is Megan McCubbin?

Megan is a 25-year-old zoologist, presenter and conservationist.

She studied a BSc in Zoology/Animal Biology at the University of Liverpool. During her time at school and university, Megan worked as a volunteer in Namibia in 2012 and she also volunteered at Animals Asia Foundations in China in summer 2015.

Her TV career kicked off after hosting Undercover Tourist: Inside the Illegal Bear Bile Market for BBC Three.

Megan has also presented stories for Al Jazeera’s award-winning series Earthrise and worked as a researcher at Lush Cosmetics. During her time at the beauty brand, she worked on wildlife stories and planned shoots for Lush Films.

She co-founded the movementsWildlife Rebellion and The Self-Isolating Bird Club. The first one aims to bring awareness about wildlife habitat destruction, while the second one is an online community for people who enjoy birdwatching.

A good morning from @MeganMcCubbin @fabianharrison_ @CateCrocker and @ChrisGPackham just to say we feel weird not broadcasting today but that you can catch us tomorrow at noon on @BBCSpringwatch . Please keep posting ! pic.twitter.com/p3zoyqfdHU — The Self-Isolating Bird Club (@SIBirdClub) May 18, 2020

Who is Megan McCubbin’s mother?

Megan’s mother is Charlotte Corney who is Springwatch presenter Chris Packham’s partner.

Their whole family is wildlife enthusiasts as Charlotte is the CEO of the Isle of Wight Zoo. She is on Instagram under the name @charlottecorney.

Megan met her stepfather Chris when she was 2 years old and thanks to him she was exposed to the natural world from an early age.

She has travelled a lot during his projects and developed a huge interest in animals and wildlife organisations.

Follow Megan on Instagram

Megan’s Instagram profile has started getting hits after her TV appearances. But we’re sure this figure is set to rise after she presents on Springwatch.

You can follow her @megan_mccubbinphoto.

She’s on Twitter too and you can find her under the name @MeganMcCubbin.

WATCH SPRINGWATCH 2020 FROM MAY 26TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK