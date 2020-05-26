Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Springwatch kicks on Tuesday, May 26th with a brand new series.

The BBC programme has returned with the likes of regular presenters Chris Packham, Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke and Michaela Strachan.

Plus, we will see the guest presenter and Chris’s stepdaughter Megan McCubbin make an appearance on the 2020 series as well.

We know enough about Chris. But who is his partner and Megan’s mother Charlotte Corney?

Meet Megan McCubbin

Megan is following in the footsteps of her stepfather Chris. She is a zoologist, wildlife enthusiast and TV host.

The 25-year-old presenter graduated in BSc in Zoology/Animal Biology from the University of Liverpool. While she was at school and uni, she worked as a volunteer in Namibia and volunteered at Animals Asia Foundations in China.

Before Springwatch, Megan used to present the BBC Three series Undercover Tourist: Inside the Illegal Bear Bile Market.

She has also presented stories for Al Jazeera’s award-winning series Earthrise and worked as a researcher at Lush Cosmetics.

Who is Megan McCubbin’s mother?

Megan’s mother and Chris’s partner is Charlotte Corney. She is the director of Isle of Wight Zoo.

Charlotte was exposed to wildlife from a young age after her parents Jack and Judith bought the zoo back in 1976. Her father used to own an engineering company but was a keen animal enthusiast as well.

Charlotte took over the zoo after her father passed away in 2003.

Since its first establishment, Megan and her family have looked after a range of species, including lemurs, elephants, tigers and lions.

Charlotte is pictured in the snap below, alongside Chris, Megan and David Attenborough.

Is Charlotte Corney on Instagram?

Yes, Charlotte is on Instagram!

Charlotte’s Insta profile showcases her amazing photography skills and she definitely enjoys travelling when she has the chance to. She loves to share black and white images of wildlife, random people and nature.

Follow Charlotte under the handle @charlottecorney.

WATCH SPRINGWATCH 2020 FROM MAY 26TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK