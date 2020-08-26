The Truth About… is a science documentary series which has been running on the BBC for over five years. Now it’s back to tackle another pressing issue: Cosmetic surgery.

Since the 1980s, cosmetic surgeries have been on the rise, with more women and men looking to enhance or alter their physical attributes. This past decade has seen surgery become commonplace, with 28,000 cosmetic procedures taking place in the UK in 2018 alone.

From boob jobs to lip fillers, it’s not unusual for the public to undergo these procedures in this day and age. But how safe are they really?

Mehreen Baig is on the scene to investigate cosmetic treatments in a new two-part series of The Truth About… which launched on Tuesday, August 25th. So, with Mehreen back on the BBC, we thought it best to find out more about her. Get to know The Truth About… presenter here!

Who is Mehreen Baig?

Mehreen Baig is a teacher turned TV presenter. After graduating from university with a degree in English and Drama, Mehreen went on to become a teacher in both subjects at Gladesmore Community School in Tottenham.

Mehreen was approached by the BBC to appear on the show after they came across her blog. Some of Mehreen’s writings had appeared in the likes of The Telegraph while she was still teaching. You may know her from her work on the BAFTA award-winning BBC Two documentary Muslims Like Us.

Following the success of the documentary, Mehreen moved into TV presenting full-time. She has since appeared on the likes of The One Show, Islam, Women and Me, and Lost Boys: What’s Going Wrong For Asian Men?

Mehreen Baig: Age

Mehreen Baig is 30 years old.

The Truth About Cosmetic Surgery presenter was born in London on September 8th, 1989. This makes Mehreen a Virgo.

