And The Bidding Room has become a staple daytime series as it follows a group of dealers who go head-to-head in a bid to buy extraordinary items from the public.

One of the experts on the show is Melissa Downhill and viewers at home want to find more about her.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bidding Room star Melissa Downhill – she was once on Flipping Profit too!

What is The Bidding Room?

The Bidding Room first came to our screens back in June, 2020.

The BBC show features heirlooms and extraordinary items from the public and a line-up of dealers go head-to-head as they try to make a more attractive offer to each seller.

Most of the experts have years of experience as antiques traders and one of them is Melissa Downhill.

Meet Melissa Downhill

Melissa is one of the dealers on The Bidding Room who joined the show in its second series.

The 38-year-old antiques trader runs Tinman Scrap Metal in Buxton, UK with her husband Mark.

Melissa was also an expert on BBC’s Flipping Profit and Storage Hunters UK.

She specialises in retro pieces to buy and sell on rather than upcycling or dealing in antiques.

Melissa Downhill on Instagram

At the time of her appearance on Flipping Profit, Melissa had 1,000 followers on Instagram but that figure has rocketed to 2,700 followers at the time of publication.

She describes herself as a “Reclaim dealer & antiques lover”.

It looks like Melissa owns the Tin Man Scrap Metal business and takes her time finding gems to sell in and amongst scrap that gets dropped at the yard.

Melissa is clearly a fan of recycling from her Instagram as she writes that she turns things “from trash to cash”.

It seems that Melissa is certainly a girl that “can do both” as she deals in scrap metal day but can dress up to the nines when she fancies it, too!

She enjoys holidaying in Marbella and attending Ladies Day at Aintree.

The Bidding Room also takes to Instagram to share adorable throwback posts on her profile.

She and her husband Mark recently celebrated their anniversary – the couple met when they were 16 and have been together for 22 years!

