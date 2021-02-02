Who is Michael Kohn on University Challenge? Meet the Imperial College star!











Michael Kohn became a fan favourite while representing Imperial College on the BBC’s University Challenge. So who is he?

Teams have been going head-to-head on the game show for years, which tests the brains of students attending UK universities.

The 2020/21 competition has reached the quarter finals, and the competition is getting tougher by the second.

So who is Michael Kohn on University Challenge? What else does he do?

Programme Name: University Challenge S27 – TX: 03/08/2020 – Episode: University Challenge S27 – Ep4 – Imperial v Strathclyde (No. 4) – Picture Shows: Justin Wong, Katherine Marrow, Michael Kohn, Imran Rahman – (C) ITV Studios – Photographer: Rachel Joseph

Who is Michael Kohn?

Michael, from North London, is a pure maths student at Imperial College.

Looking at his Twitter, he shares a love for ABBA with Jeremy Paxman.

He also says he is “mentally middle-aged and completely incompetent at using Twitter” in his bio.

The University Challenge star previously went to UCS Hampstead school, and now plays the violin in his spare time!

I want to be best friends Michael Kohn from University Challenge. Or at least be his butler or something. Or his lawfully wedded wife. I’m flexible — Shamira (@Shamogram) January 28, 2021

Michael Kohn on University Challenge

He is the captain of the Imperial College London team.

In the recent episode on Monday (February 1), he answered a starter question in the second half while against Warwick University.

He also appeared on the show 3 months ago, when him and his team mates took on Strathclyde University for a place in the second round.

Beaten by Warwick in the quarter finals, Michael and his team will be returning in two weeks in a London derby.

However, if you want to see Michael sooner, you can watch him on the All Things Quiz YouTube channel on February 8th!

Who does Michael compete alongside?

Michael is just one of a team of four who are appearing on the quiz show.

To Michael’s right is Imran Rahman, from Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, who studies theoretical physics.

Justin Wong, from Hong Kong, studies maths, while Katie Marrow – who sits to Michael’s right – is a physics student from the Peak District.

Viewers might recognise Katie, as she is the twin sister of Rebecca Marrow, who has been competing for Warwick!

3 months after you last saw us, Imperial return on Monday to face the formidable Warwick team. I remember it being a good match, and can promise to make a fool of myself, invent scientific terms, and have the question I've been waiting for come up… #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/eFl7FuG5AO — Michael Kohn (@redpandamaths) January 28, 2021

