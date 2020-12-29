BBC: Michael McIntyre's 'controversy' on Christmas Wheel explained - fans spot celeb tension!











Michael McIntyre’s new BBC series of The Wheel hit screens for its Christmas Day special – so what happened? Why was there tension?

Fans watching the spinning game show on December 25th noticed that some celebrities didn’t seem to be getting along.

It looked like tension was in the air for Alan Carr and Christopher Biggins, while Alexander Armstrong was seen almost trying to take over The Wheel.

So here’s the Michael McIntyre Christmas Wheel tension explained…

Is it just me or is there beef between Alan carr and biggins #TheWheel — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) December 25, 2020

Programme Name: The Wheel – TX: n/a – Episode: The Wheel Christmas Special (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Alexander Armstrong – (C) Hungry Bear – Photographer: Gary Moyes. Picture: BBC

The Wheel Christmas special: Celebrities

Each episode, a group of celebrities choose an expert category that they could help each contestant with.

There were three celeb contestants who took on the game with hopes to raise money for charity, while the rest took a place on The Wheel.

Here’s which celebs took part in The Wheel Christmas Special:

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong

Actor Christopher Biggins

Journalist Clare Balding

Take That singer Howard Donald

Chef Ainsley Harriott

TV presenter Olly Smith

Minister Rev. Kate Bottley

TV presenter Holly Willoughby – contestant

Strictly Come Dancing dancer Oti Mabuse – contestant

Comedian Alan Carr – contestant

What happened on The Wheel Christmas?

BBC viewers started to notice the “beef” between celebrities when Alan Carr fought to win the cash prize for charity.

The comedian appeared to make a dig at Christopher Biggins following a question about Christmas carols.

He told Michael “he’s such a name dropper he’ll probably say Vorderman”.

Tensions seemed to subside later in the episode, when Alan and Christopher joked about not being good at answering questions on winter sports.

There was also some awkwardness when it appeared that Pointless host Alexander Armstrong was trying to take over the BBC show.

It came when he was chosen to help Oti Mabuse for a question, to which Michael told him: “As hard as you try, you are not hosting this show.”

He later shut him down by adding: “We cannot look for a Pointless answer.”

There is major beef going on between Biggins and Alan Carr – and I’m here for it #TheWheel — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) December 25, 2020

Who won The Wheel Christmas special?

Oti Mabuse

The dancer won the grand cash prize for Feeding Britain charity.

At one point, Oti gave the wrong answer with the help of Alexander, and was replaced by another celebrity contestant.

However, she came back to become the Christmas queen of The Wheel!

