Great British Menu is back in 2023 and the competition is fierce but Michael O’Hare’s shoes stole the show during the BBC show’s February 7 episode.

After kicking off its first episode in 2006, the BBC show is now onto its 18th season. The theme of this year’s competition is ‘British Animation and Illustration’.

Great British Menu in 2023 sees the return of host Andi Oliver, while judge Tom Kerridge is replaced by Marcus Wareing. There are more familiar faces appearing on the BBC show including former contestant Michael O’Hare.

Meet Michael O’Hare

Michael O’Hare is a 41-year-old chef who hails from North Yorkshire.

He competed on Great British Menu in 2015 and has also appeared on more cooking shows including MasterChef and Saturday Kitchen.

Michael runs Leeds-based restaurant, The Man Behind The Curtain, which has one Michelin star.

With 62.5k followers, Michael can be found on Instagram at @ohare.michael.

Michael’s shoes steal the show

Michael O’Hare appeared as a judge on Great British Menu from 2016 to 2020.

In 2023, he returned as a judge and provided the competing chefs with his feedback after tasting their dishes.

Although all kinds of incredible food was being whipped up during series 18 episode 4, fans couldn’t help but notice Michael’s show-stopping shoes.

Great British Menu fans bring out the memes

When Michael entered the Great British Menu doors, the camera panned to his platform heels.

His eye-catching look caught the attention of many viewers who took to Twitter to bring out some memes.

One person wrote: “holy moly! Michael O’Hare’s shoes.”

Another said that they need a pair of Michael’s heels: “Michael O’Hare’s shoes – I need a pair!! #greatbritishmenu.”

More fans commented on Michael’s long locks of hair, with one appreciating some of his hairstyles over the years on Twitter.

Another fan wrote that they “didn’t care” what food was being cooked on the show due to Micahel’s presence.

