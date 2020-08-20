Presenter Michael Portillo has been famous for his colouful outfits, so where does he buy his clothes from?

Since its premiere in 2012, Great Continental Railway Journeys has followed Michael and his journeys on some spectacular train routes around Europe.

But as much as viewers are interested in the BBC travel programme, it looks like some can’t take their eyes from Michael’s distinctive clothes.

So, where does Michael get his clothes from? We’ve done some digging and found out more about the host’s style.

Where are Michael Portillo’s clothes from?

According to a story from buzz.ie, Michael’s clothes are bespoke which shouldn’t be a surprise since the host has a very distinctive fashion style.

Michael told the publication: “I simply go into [the tailors] and say, ‘Look, I need a new outrageous colour’.

“If I’m just socialising with friends, I wouldn’t wear a yellow jacket and red trousers, but I like doing it on screen, it’s become a bit of a standing joke.”

Michael would often sport a lilac jacket with a yellow shirt, combined with orange trousers. Or a red shirt with banana trousers. Or even a pink shirt combined with a blue jacket.

The options for the BBC presenter are endless, but one thing is clear – he always wears his outfits with confidence.

And as for how it all began, the presenter told that he first started wearing colourful shirts on the political show This Week. Michael told Norfolk Magazine:

The coloured shirts evolved into coloured jackets and then it spread south to trousers and north to pocket handkerchiefs!

More about Michael’s style

While Michael goes for bespoke suits from his trusted tailors, the presenter buys some of his shirts from well-known brands.

In a previous story, Evening Standard reported that Michael donated a £79 Charles Tyrwhitt shirt and a £45 French-cuffed Christian Dior shirt to a charity shop.

They were reduced to £7.99 and £6.99 respectively. A new £35 Austin Reed shirt was reduced to £6.99.

Meanwhile, a Thomas Pink shirt was reduced to £7.99 which originally cost £59 at the time.

Twitter reactions

It’s safe to say that after every episode of Great Continenetal Railway Journeys, the most burning question for many viewers is where Michael buys his outfits from.

Check out reactions from Twitter users down below.

Love Michael Portillo, his programmes and his oh so colourful clothes. 😍😍 yas x 🙂

Love Is All — yasmin jan anjum (@yasminjananjum) July 23, 2020

I’m not sure what I find more interesting about Michael Portillo’s continental railway journeys, the actual train journeys or his colourful clothes — Michael (@MD1994__) August 5, 2020

Anyone know where Michael Portillo gets his ridiculously coloured clothes? It's hard to find stores with these ludicrous colours online. pic.twitter.com/7aUQnjbkGy — Liarpoliticians in #CommunistUK (@liarpoliticians) July 29, 2020

