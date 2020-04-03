Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The new daily programme HealthCheck UK Live brings viewers at home health and fitness advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

Airing weekdays at 10 am on BBC One, presenter Michelle Ackerley and Dr Xand van Tulleken have the mission to keep people informed, active and entertained.

Michelle has been part of the BBC family for many years now, having worked on the Watchdog and The One Show in the past.

So, who is Michelle’s partner? Let’s get to know the presenter more, including her personal and family life!

STAR CHEF: Get to know Kerth Gumbs – Great British Menu’s London chef

Who is Michelle Ackerley’s partner?

Michelle Ackerley is dating former rugby coach Ben Ryan.

By the looks of Ben’s Instagram profile, he doesn’t shy away from sharing regular snaps with the beautiful BBC presenter. For instance, one of his earliest social media posts with Michelle is from last year when the couple enjoyed a romantic weekend in France.

And this birthday post from July 2019 clearly shows that the two are happy and very much in love.

Get to know Ben Ryan

Ben, 48, is a rugby union coach, born in Wimbledon, London. He is best-known for coaching the Fiji National Rugby Sevens Team who scooped a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ben graduated in Sports Science and completed an MPhil in Education at Cambridge University. Then he went to teach rugby and athletics at a local school in Oxford for six years.

Between 2007 and 2013, Ben coached the England National Rugby Sevens Team. And after coaching the Fiji Sevens for 3 years, Ben stepped down from his role back in 2016.

According to Ben’s LinkedIn bio, he’s been busy developing his own consultancy company called Sleep and Water.

Michelle Ackerley’s family

While Michelle hasn’t shared snaps with her partner Ben on Instagram, the presenter regularly posts about her family.

She has a younger brother called Jonathan, while Michelle’s mother Mavis is a personal trainer. Back in 2018, Michelle lost her father Marcus.

WATCH HEALTHCHECK UK LIVE WEEKDAYS AT 10 AM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK