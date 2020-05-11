Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Airing every weekday morning at 10 am, HealthCheck UK Live shares useful fitness and health tips with people staying at home.

The BBC brought the morning show to bring guidance on how to keep physically and mentally active during the lockdown period. As many people stay inside and spend more time on the sofa, the series brings much-needed home workouts with Mr Motivator, as well as uplifting messages.

Co-hosted by Michelle Ackerley, the presenter is a familiar face when it comes to BBC programmes as she has appeared on Watchdog and The One Show in the past.

So, let’s meet Michelle and get to know her better, including age, parents and Instagram!

Who is Michelle Ackerley?

Michelle is a TV presenter and journalist. Her age is 35 and she was born on July 21st, 1984.

Michelle studied Psychology at the University of Manchester. During her studies, a short work placement at the BBC kicked off her full-time career with the broadcaster.

Prior to HealthCheck UK Live, Michelle co-hosted the CBBC series All Over the Place, and she also appeared on Crimewatch Roadshow and Inside Out.

In addition, Michelle regularly takes part in BBC quiz series and competitions – including Celebrity MasterChef and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Michelle Ackerley’s parents

Michelle’s parents are Mavis and Marcus Ackerley.

In March 2018, Michelle lost her father Marcus who was diagnosed with cancer in summer 2017. In March this year, which marked 2 years since his death, the BBC presenter shared an emotional Instagram post about her father, saying that she would pay tribute to her dad, reminiscing about “all the lovely memories I have with him”.

Michelle’s mother Mavis is a personal trainer. You can follow Mavis on Instagram under the handle @mavisackerley with her bio saying that she’s a “life coach and personal stylist”.

The BBC host also has a younger brother called Jonathan.

Follow Michelle on Instagram

Michelle is on Instagram under the name @michelle_ackerley.

She is a keen Instagram user as she regularly posts snaps with her mum and brother, as well as behind-the-scenes from HealthCheck UK Live.

Most recently, Michelle started sharing more regular posts with her partner Ben Ryan.

