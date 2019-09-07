Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a seventeenth series. Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and new judge Motsi Mabuse make up the 2019 judging panel.

A member of the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 cast, Michelle, as well as many other celebs, is in with a chance of being handed the Glitter Ball trophy.

Michelle Visage has an instantly recognisable look. From her glasses to hair. But another important part of her look is her many tattoos.

So, how many tatts does the Strictly star have? And what do they mean?

Michelle Visage: Finger tattoo

Michelle’s Strictly photos show off a few tattoos on her legs but if you look closely enough you can see that she also has a small faded star tattoo on her finger.

Michelle also has a star tattooed on her chest. The 50-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to getting inked. She took to Twitter in 2016 asking for suggestions on what tattoo to get next – even though her doctor had advised against it!

Michelle’s foot ink

The Drag Race judge shows off some tatts on her ankle and foot in a photo from 2017.

She also has more tattoos on her lower body including one on her thigh which you can see her getting in 2016 in a YouTube video.

The video also shows the words ‘Drag Queen’ tattooed on Michelle’s upper right thigh and a star on her hip.

My memorial tattoo for my sweet Eddie …… pic.twitter.com/1caW6GulYS — michelle visage (@michellevisage) June 30, 2016

Michelle’s vegan tattoo

Michelle brought something to the surface that many people probably don’t even know about in 2017.

It turns out that Vegan tattoos are a thing and Michelle is showing hers off on Instagram.

In the Insta post from May 2017, commenters on the photo explained how some tattoo ink is made up of animal products such as gelatin or glycerin from animal fat.

