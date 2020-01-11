University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

In last night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (Friday, January 10th), he was joined on the couch by Alan Cummings, Sharon Horgan and Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Miriam Margolyes.

British-Australian actress Miriam is always a fan-favourite when she joins Graham. Not only are Potterheads fond of Miriam – or Professor Sprout, in their eyes – but thanks to her eccentric sense of humour and bonkers stories, she always makes for a fabulous guest.

And last night was no exception, as Miriam stunned audiences with a wild tale involving a £13million drug bust and her lovely Dover household. Here’s what happened!

Miriam Margolyes’ Dover house

While acting is her main gig, Miriam also rents properties on the side.

She has one in Australia, just 90 minutes from Sydney, and the other in Dover. As she explained on The Graham Norton Show, her Dover cottage is England’s closest property to France, which obviously was it’s main draw to become a ‘drug drop’.

You can view her properties, including Gun Emplacement Cottage in Dover, on her website.

Miriam’s house becomes a ‘drug drop’

Graham Norton, the king of talk show hosts, always knows how to get the best stories out of his guests. And there was no way he was passing up the opportunity for Miriam to tell her insane drug bust story.

When prompted, Miriam began to explain how her Gun Emplacement Cottage got swept up in a major drug scandal.

She explained how in 2019, she was informed by the police that her cottage was being rented out by a Mersey drug gang – lead by Lance Kennedy – who were smuggling millions of pounds worth of cocaine into England. They were using her property thanks to its close proximity to France and the flat roof which they could land a helicopter on.

The Liverpool Echo reported that “six flights containing a total of around 500kgs of cocaine were linked to Kennedy and his gang.” They stated that this was worth a wholesale value of over £17million, far greater than Miriam’s estimate.

Can you still rent Gun Emplacement Cottage?

Yes!

Miriam was keen to promote the cottage on air, labelling it as a “lovely” retreat costing just £425 for a 7-day break.

If you’re interested in staying in the infamous Dover house now, head over to the website for more information on booking. However, their information is based on 2018 and 2019 rates, so you will need to inquire for more accurate figures for the New Year.

