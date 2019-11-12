University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Last year, Money for Nothing fans were shocked and saddened to hear one of the show’s beloved presenters had passed away.

Emma Walker, the wallpaper guru who could transform any item of furniture into a fresh and fun item sadly passed away one year ago.

And as yesterday (Monday, November 11th), a repeat episode of Money for Nothing aired on BBC One featuring Emma, fans took a trip back in time to when she was the star of the show.

How did Emma Walker die?

In the first week of November 2018, Emma Walker passed away from lung cancer.

She had been suffering for a while with the disease and it had spread to her bones. As a result, Emma had been living in Martlets Hospice in Hove.

Emma stopped working on Money for Nothing, as she had become too sick to work. She was one of the shows’ designers from the second series onwards.

What did the Money for Nothing stars say?

The Money for Nothing stars all made tributes to Emma following her death, along with the tribute at the end of an episode on Friday, November 16th, 2018.

Jay Blades Tweeted a picture with his co-star, describing her as a “dear friend.”

Sarah Moore Tweeted: “It’s such a sad thing. Emma was genuinely funny, warm and incredibly talented. We were lucky to get to know her.”

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Gary Lineker’s grandad Stanley Abbs’ incredible wartime story explored in BBC doc!

Good morning all, RIP to my very Dear friend Emma. I had so much fun working with her on Money for Nothing and she will be Sadly Missed. Her sister has asked me to say thank you to Everyone that have sent condolences. 😔 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/ptAeKYYL2m — Jay Blades (@Jay_n_Co) November 12, 2018

WATCH MONEY FOR NOTHING DAILY AT 3.45 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE