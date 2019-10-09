Money for Nothing: Designer Sarah Moore is obsessed with up-cycling, lambs and her family!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC’s up-cycling show Money For Nothing features a variety of designers from all over the country who love nothing more than turning old furniture into something new.

Presented by EJ Osbourne, the show is onto its seventh series in 2019.

Each episode airs at 4:30 pm on Wednesdays and sees the UK’s junk turned into something magnificent.

Let’s get to know one of the designers on Money For Nothing, Sarah Moore! Episode 1 saw Sarah rescue some gems from going to landfill including a retro chair and a writing desk.

Meet Money for Nothing designer Sarah Moore

If you didn’t recognise Sarah from BBC’s Money For Nothing then cast your mind back to series 1 of BBC Two′s The Great Interior Design Challenge and you may recall her winning the show.

The 46-year-old is married with children and as well as being a designer, she’s also a writer.

Sarah released two books in 2011 and 2013, Homemade Gifts Vintage Style and Vintage Home.

The designer often takes to social media and shared a photograph of herself and her husband on their anniversary in June 2019.

Sarah Moore: What is Lamb and Newt?

It looks like Lamb and Newt is where Sarah gets to sell her up-cycled pieces. Although it doesn’t seem that Sarah is the founder or owner of Lamb and Newt.

According to their website, Lamb and Newt was co-founded by four women, Mariana, Kate, Hannah and Louise.

The ‘pop up shop in a barn’ says that it is “re-inventing, re-loving vintage design & objects for our modern every day.”

The shop holds pop up events to sell the revived pieces and they look to be based in East Harting,

West Sussex.

Is Sarah on Instagram?

Yes, Sarah Moore is on Instagram! She has a pretty hefty following of over 42,000 and regularly posts photos of her fantastic interior design. You can follow Sarah @sarahmoorehome.

Sarah is also on Twitter as @SMvintage where she has 16.7k followers. She describes herself on her Twitter bio as “Recycler, maker and BBC1 Money For Nothing presenter. Lover of old stuff, great design, coffee, Bramble the dog and my family”.

The Money For Nothing designer clearly has a love for animals which she shares on social media, and by the looks of things, frolicking lambs in the garden are a regular occurrence for Sarah.

