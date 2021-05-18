Money for Nothing: Who is Sarah Peterson? Buy the upcycling expert’s furniture here!











Sarah Peterson appears on Money for Nothing during series 10. So, let’s get to know more about the upcycling expert, from her furniture shop to how she landed a role on the BBC show.

Money for Nothing was originally released on BBC One in 2015 and six years later, the show is onto its 10th series. The Money for Nothing presenters in 2021 include Sarah Moore, JJ Chalmers and Jacqui Joseph.

Screenshot: Money for Nothing series 10 episode 15 – BBC

Who is Money for Nothing’s Sarah Peterson?

Furniture restorer Sarah Peterson is based in Perthshire, Scotland.

Sarah is an expert in reclaiming furniture and transforms basic pieces into bold items that anyone would love to have in their home.

During Money for Nothing series 10 episode 15, Sarah transforms a small chest of drawers with just £150.

Her upcycling career started after she would restore pieces of furniture as a hobby in her spare bedroom. Sarah explained that her friends and family liked her pieces and then she branched out and made upcyling her full-time job.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Sarah joined Money for Nothing during season 4 which aired over 2017 and 2018. According to IMDb, she’s appeared in 17 episodes from 2018 to 2021. The BBC production team approached Sarah after seeing her work online according to the Daily Record.

Money for Nothing: Who is Sarah Moore? Meet the BBC designer!

Sarah Peterson design

Prior to becoming a furniture upcycler, Sarah was a “designer and glassmaker at Caithness Glass, with customers including the Royal family” as per the Daily Record.

She is renowned for creating quirky pieces of furniture and often uses a lot of colour and patterns in her work.

Via her bold, dynamic creations, Sarah said she aims to “create nice vibes” and “happy pieces of furniture” on Money for Nothing.

Buy Sarah’s revamped furniture online via her website here. A dining table and chairs, a TV unit, a magazine rack and a serving trolley are just some of the items Sarah has available for purchase.

Money for Nothing: Is Sarah on Instagram?

Yes, Sarah Peterson is on Instagram, @sarahpetersondesign, where she showcases a lot of her upcycling work.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s a “Professional Furniture Upcycler“

as well as an “Upholsterer of funky chairs“.

Sarah joined Instagram in 2015 and posts photos of her furniture restoration work as well as a few snaps of herself with Money for Nothing cast members such as Jay Blades.

See Also: Get to know Bex and Dave from Money for Nothing

WATCH MONEY FOR NOTHING WEEKDAYS AT 3:45 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK