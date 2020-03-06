University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Money for Nothing is the up cycling design series that has become a staple of BBC’s daytime TV schedule since it first aired back in 2015.

The winner of The Great Interior Design Challenge, Sarah Moore, heads up every episode. In each, she is joined by an array of designers, creators and talented renovators. Much like celebrated series The Repair Shop, Sarah takes objects which might not ostensibly have that much value, gives them a new lease of life, then sells them on for money cash.

One of the featured upcyclers on Money for Nothing is Jacqui Joseph.

Find out everything you need to know about Jacqui here, from her career beginnings to her work on Money for Nothing.

Who is Jacqui Joseph?

Jacqui Joseph is a TV presenter, producer, fashion designer and former model living and working in London, England.

First, Jacqui studied Fashion Design for three years before working in the industry as a junior buyer, cutter, pattern cutter assistant and design assistant. Afterwards she went on to form her own ‘mini’ label selling her designs to local boutiques. Jacqui also sold her designs in both Portobello and Camden Market.

Jacqui’s parents both came from a creative background, as her mother was a seamstress and her father was a decorator and plasterer. Growing up with such crafty parents helped Jacqui on her way to a creative career. Eventually, Jacqui’s passion for design lead to her career in interior design and interior craft.

Jacqui Joseph on Money for Nothing

It’s not surprising that Jacqui was asked to be on Money for Nothing. She has worked extensively in TV over the years.

Some of the programmes Jacqui has worked on include ITV’s GMTV, Daybreak, Lorraine, This Morning. Jacqui has also worked on the likes of The Alan Titchmarsh Show. She even took on some producing credits, working as the producer and lead presenter on Discovery Home’s Room 2 B You.

Over the years, Jacqui has helped Money for Nothing’s lead presenter Sarah Moore on a variety of projects. This includes transforming a pair of chairs and a laundry basket in series 8.

Follow Jacqui on Instagram

To find out more about Jacqui’s design career and what she gets up to when she’s not presenting on the telly, be sure to follow her on social media.

You can find Jacqui on Instagram @jacquijosephdesigns.

Jacqui also is on Twitter, where she mainly posts about her work. Catch her @jacquijdesigns.

