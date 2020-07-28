Renowned chef Monica Galetti is well-known for her TV appearances. She’s back on our screens this summer with a new season of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.

The MasterChef: The Professionals judge is joined by restaurant critic Giles Coren as they tour some of the world’s most unique hotels. From space-age technological hotels in Macau to renovated hunting lodges in the Scottish Highlands, Monica and Giles cover it all.

Although viewers may know Monica well, they might not be aware that her husband is also in the food industry. Find out everything you need to know about Monica Galetti’s husband here.

Who is Monica Galetti’s husband?

David Galetti.

David Galetti is originally from the Jura region in France, which borders Switzerland.

He is a sommelier turned proprietor. David completed National Service and then training at 3 Michelin starred level before moving to London in 2001.

David and Monica: Relationship timeline

David and Monica met while they were both working at Le Gavroche in London. This is Michel Roux Jr.’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Mayfair. This is also how Monica met Michel and how they ended up working together on MasterChef.

In 2001, after the move to London, David started work at Le Gavroche. It didn’t take too long for David and Monica to hit it off – they were married by 2004!

Together they started their own restaurant, Mere, in 2017. Speaking to the Independent about what it’s like working with David, Monica said: “It’s the best thing, knowing we have each other’s backs when the other is not there.”

David and Monica’s daughter

In 2007, Monica gave birth to their daughter Anais.

Having a child whilst both parents worked in kitchens full-time proved to be quite a challenge. As Monica explained in an interview: “Anais was nine months old when she started in nursery so I could go back to the kitchen full-time.”

But as Anais was older when Monica and David opened Mere, things got easier at home. Monica continued to say: “Our most important factor was our little girl. It’s never the right time to be away from [your children], but now she’s a bit older, we can manage a bit easier. She’ll probably be napping in the kitchen so I can see her.”

