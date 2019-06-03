University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Nowadays, spin-offs are not unfamiliar in the world of reality TV.

But when Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull got their own spin-off after their appearance on University Challenge, fans were confused but delighted!

And fans of Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain can delight again as they are set to return to our screens with a new show for 2019.

Here is everything you need to know about the second instalment of Monkman & Seagull!

Who are Monkman & Seagull?

Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull shot to fame for being the cleverest of the clever on University Challenge.

Both studied at the University of Cambridge; Eric at Wolfson College and Bobby at Emmanuel College.

They appeared in different series of the show but were both renowned and applauded for their academic prowess. Well, they became so beloved that they got their own TV show out of it!

This makes me very happy!! @e_monkman and @Bobby_Seagull are a match made in heaven. 😍 — Tiffany Budd Artist (@tiffanyjbudd) June 1, 2019

Monkman & Seagull series 2

The series currently has the working title of Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Guide to the Age of Invention, so the title has yet to be officially confirmed.

But it will, as the title suggests, follow Eric and Bobby as they explore Britain during the time of ‘firsts’.

The duo will begin their exploration at the start of the Industrial Revolution in 1750 and look all the way up to the end of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1900.

We’re sure the more explicitly historical trajectory of the new series will make for an all-the-more fascinating watch!

When will series 2 start?

The exact start date has yet to be confirmed, but we know it will be later in 2019.

But three 60-minute episodes have been confirmed to air on BBC Two.

The first series aired back in September 2018, so we could expect a similar schedule trajectory for the second season.

And already fans can’t wait for their return, so let’s hope it will come a bit sooner!

Intelligent television is few and far between these days @e_monkman so is always welcome.

Thank yourself (and @Bobby_Seagull of course.) 👏🏼👏🏼 — Masque_Of_Anarchy (@Mask_Of_Anarchy) June 2, 2019

We will keep this page updated with any new information about the show’s start date and release.