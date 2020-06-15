Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The lockdown period across the globe has affected the filming and production of many TV series and movies.

For instance, the summer series of Love Island has been cancelled, while BBC bosses are still planning this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, some stars have taken a more creative approach during the quarantine and have filmed themselves from the comfort of their homes.

One of these series is the BBC Two programme Comedians: Home Alone which features the nation’s most popular comedians.

Tonight’s episode (Monday, June 15th) features Morgana Robinson. Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age and career.

Meet Morgana Robinson

Morgana is a 38-year-old actress and comedian. She was born in Australia but moved to England when she was 3 years old. She grew up in Kent.

Morgana’s breakthrough came when she was working at a West End restaurant where agent John Noel discovered the talented comedian.

Her first official gig on the big screen was when she landed her own comedy sketch show on Channel 4.

On tonight’s episode of Comedian: Home Alone (June 15th), Morgana is impersonating Cheryl.

Morgana’s acting career

After her first comedy show, Morgana has gone on to star in several other series.

For instance, she played on the Channel 4 sketch show Very Important People and the BAFTA-winning comedy Inside No. 9.

Another memorable role of Morgana is the portrayal of Pippa Middleton in The Windsors which is a parody series about the Royal Family.

In 2012, Morgana won Best Breakthrough Artist at the British Comedy Awards for Very Important People. In 2018, she scooped a BAFTA for the short film Dreamland.

Follow Morgana on Instagram

Morgana has a lot of hilarious sketches on social media.

You can follow her on Instagram under the handle @morgana_robinson where she has a loyal fan base of more than 27,000 followers.

The comedian’s Instagram profile proves another thing from the screen – there’s not a role or character that Morgana can’t get into!

