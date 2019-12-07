Motsi Mabuse has viewers in awe of her hair: Five of her best Strictly Come Dancing looks!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Strictly Come Dancing has officially taken over the winter months as it always does. The seventeenth series of the show kicked off from September 7th on BBC One.

Joining Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse was a brand new judge to the Strictly Come Dancing panel in 2019.

She oozes, warmth, energy, positivity and serious sass, so, let’s take a look at five times Motsi Mabuse’s hair was absolutely on point.

Motsi Mabuse: Long hair

Week 2 saw Oti don some long luscious locks. September 2019 on the show gave us another gorgeous outfit from Motsi.

She opted for a pink and red floor-length dress as well as long brown ombre hair and flawless makeup.

Motsi with a bob

Strutting her stuff down the stairs in week 5, Motsi’s fashion stylist, Alice Juhas, hooked her up with another stunning dress and this week her outfit was teamed with a sleek bob.

By the looks of her Insta, Motsi gets her hair done with Bleach London and often tags @hairstylistalishadobson in her posts.

Motsi’s stunning curls

The mum-of-one blew viewers away with her look in week 10.

Oozing radiance, Motsi had her hair and makeup done by makeup artist Marcos G and hairstylist Alisha Dobson. She was also styled by Alice Juhas again and donned a stunning orange dress.

Motsi sports an up-do

Switching things up for week 9, Motsi opted for an up-do.

The main spectacle was obviously Motsi’s show-stopping dress. She hasn’t tagged where the dress is from on Instagram but we can imagine it may have been a custom design.

Motsi Mabuse: Headband

A final stunning look from the Strictly judge saw her don a spangly headband in week 3.

Movie week saw the 38-year-old take her inspiration from Frozen’s Elsa.

Motsi had her hair made and styled by London based Bradley Thomas Cahill. The stunning headband comes from Victoria Percival Accessories.

Again, Motsi had her makeup done by international makeup artist Marcos G.

