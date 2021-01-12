Who is Mutio from Birkbeck? University Challenge star adored by fans!











Mutio has left quite the effect on fans watching University Challenge, while representing Birkbeck against Cambridge on the BBC series.

As the two teams competed in a bid to reach the next stage of the competition, Jeremy Paxman quizzed them on their knowledge.

The first of the quarter finals aired on Monday (January 11th), which saw fans go wild again for Mutio’s appearance on their screens.

So who is Mutio? Let’s get to know him a little better… on Instagram!

Screenshot: Mutio, University Challenge, 2020/21: Episode 25, BBC

Who is Mutio?

Joshua Mutio, originally from St Helens, is studying for an MSC in politics, philosophy and economics at Birkbeck, University of London.

Joshua has been an analyst at NHS England since December 2018.

According to his LinkedIn, he went to Sir Thomas Picton school before going on to study a degree in mathematics at the University of Plymouth.

Completing his degree in 2015, he became a software analyst for Sapiens, and became an improvement analyst for Public Health Wales until 2018.

I’ve got a few right so far! Mutio’s cool #universitychallenge — Cathy Clarke (@CathyBelhouna) January 11, 2021

THE CHASE: Who is Darragh Ennis? Age, nickname and real job!

Fans react to Mutio on University Challenge

Putting intelligence aside, viewers have adored Mutio since he first appeared on University Challenge back in August 2020.

After a brief scroll on Twitter, it is clear that his return had a similar effect on fans watching the show…

Why wasn’t Mutio as Birkbeck when I was there 😩 #UniversityChallenge — Darling (@__Darling_) January 4, 2021

Smoulder on Mutio – –

having an effect on me the more I watch #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/2TpuhdjnSJ — 🎭Dry January🎭 🌊🌊🌊🏄🏾‍♀️ (@MsDiva_Fabulous) January 4, 2021

BBC: How to get your Perfect Planet poster!

Mutio on Instagram

We found out a lot about Mutio from scrolling his Instagram, first of all that he spent his Christmas in Kenya!

The University Challenge star is clearly into his photography with his aesthetic Instagram profile.

He is well-travelled, having visited New York, Norway, and Indonesia, to name just a few.

Joshua is also into running – and took on the Manchester Half Marathon!

He isn’t just academically intelligent, but he can also play the guitar and the piano, having shared videos jamming on his Instagram.

WATCH UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE ON BBC ONE MONDAYS AT 8.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK