Nadiya Hussain's net worth explored - BBC's American Adventure star has own firm!











Nadiya Hussain is taking BBC viewers all the way to America in her latest series – which has led fans to question her net worth.

The BBC presenter travels to Louisiana to explore some of America’s most vibrant cuisines, but her adventure doesn’t stop there.

Nadiya goes on to California, where she meets an all-female Mexican rodeo team and joins a quinceanera – the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday.

So how much does Nadiya Hussain earn? What’s her net worth?

Meet Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya, 35, is a TV chef, author and presenter.

Her career started when she won the sixth series of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off in 2015, which led to several cooking shows of her own!

She has been married to Abdal Hussain for 15 years, as part of an arranged marriage. Nadiya met Abdal once before their ceremony in Bangladesh.

They have three children, sons Musa and Dawud, and a daughter Maryam.

Nadiya Hussain is so lovely, there are but a handful of people in the entertainment industry who truly deserve their successes and she is absolutely one of them! ❤️ — フイオナ. 山本 (@fionayamamoto) December 10, 2020

Nadiya Hussain: Career

She is well-known for her TV appearances, including shows like TV cookery series The Chronicles of Nadiya and Nadiya’s British Food Adventure.

The presenter also hosted Nadiya’s Family Favourites, co-presented The Big Family Cooking Showdown, and is a regular contributor on The One Show.

Nadiya was named by Debrett’s as one of the 500 most influential people in the UK in 2017, and is a is a columnist for The Times Magazine.

Now, she’s hosting Nadiya’s American Adventure on BBC!

What is Nadiya’s net worth?

An estimated £3.7 million

According to Companies House, she has more than £117,000 in cash in her own firm Nadiya J Hussain Ltd.

She reportedly set up the company after winning the Bake Off to handle cash from her new enterprises.

Nadiya has also made money from her books, such as Nadiya’s Kitchen and Nadiya’s Bake Me A Story, and autobiography Finding My Voice, and more.

