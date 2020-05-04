Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Nadiya Hussain wowed audiences with her Time To Eat series last year on the BBC. Now all seven episodes have been made available to watch around the world, as it has been released on Netflix.

The series focusses on various ‘time-saving kitchen hacks’ and recipes which will allow you more time with your family, the thing that matters most around the dinner table.

Find out some of the most sought-after recipes from Nadiya’s Time To Eat here.

Nadiya’s Time To Eat recipes – egg rolls

For Nadiya’s egg roll recipe, you will need 6 eggs, 1 tbsp of dried parsley, 1 tsp garlic granules, 6 small tortilla wraps, sliced black olives, sliced mushrooms, 6 tsp of sun-dried tomato paste. You will also need salt and pepper to season, plus oil for frying.

Step 1: First, crack the eggs into a bowl, whisk, then add the parsley, garlic, salt and pepper.

Step 2: Heat a small drizzle of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat. Then pour 3 tablespoons of the egg mixture into the pan – make sure they sizzle when they hit the hot pan, as you don’t want the heat to be too low.

Step 3: Add some olive slices and mushroom slices on top of the egg mixture.

Step 4: Take a tortilla and smear one side of it with the sun-dried tomato paste. Put the tortilla on top of the egg, paste-side down. Let cook for about 30 seconds then flip over and cook on the tortilla side for 30 seconds.

Step 5: Remove your tortilla/egg and roll it up when it is cool enough to handle. Then keep the production line going – make as many egg rolls as you want!

Nadiya’s chicken shawarma

Nadiya showed audiences how to make her stress-free shawarma in episode 3. For the recipe, you will need boneless chicken thighs. You can serve with flatbread, mint and pomegranate seeds.

For the spice mix you will need 2 tbsps of cornflour, 1 tsp salt, 2 tbsps of cayenne pepper, 1/2 tsp of ground clove, 1 tsp of paprika, 1 tsp of ground coriander, 1 tsp of cinnamon, 1 tsp of cumin, 1 tsp turmeric.

For the slaw, you will need 1 tsp of mustard seeds, 1 tsp mustard powder, broccoli, yoghurt and fresh parsley.

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees before you start.

Step 1: Cut the chicken thighs into strips and place in a bowl.

Step 2: Make the spice mix by adding all the spices, salt and cornflour together in a bowl.

Step 3: Add oil and the spices to the chicken thigh strips. Coat evenly.

Step 4: Layer the chicken strips into two loaf tins. This layering will help achieve the same effect as cooking a kebab.

Step 5: Cook the chicken in the 180 degree oven for 40 minutes

Step 6: Now to start on the slaw. Pop 1 tsp of mustard seeds and a drizzle of oil into a frying pan. When they start to pop, add the mustard powder.

Step 7: Add the mustard mix to yoghurt and add some parsley. Stir then add to raw chopped broccoli. Slaw complete!

How to make the instant noodle recipe

Nadiya’s instant noodles are customisable for your tastes, but they all have the base of her chilli paste. If you make Nadiya’s chilli paste, you can store it in the fridge for up to two months, so you can have instant noodles whenever you want!

For the chilli paste, you will need 2 whole bulbs of garlic, 3 white onions, balsamic vinegar, oil, soy sauce, fish sauce, soft brown sugar and 2 jars of chilli paste.

Step 1: Peel the garlic cloves – you can pour boiling water over them first to make this process easier – then chop the onions. Nadiya blitzes the garlic and onions in a food processor to speed up the process, rather than dicing them by hand.

Step 2: Sweat the onions and garlic in whatever oil you usually use until they are golden brown.

Step 3: Add the vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce, 1 tbsp of soft brown sugar, and the 2 jars of chilli paste to the onions and garlic. Cook in the frying pan for around 20 minutes, or until the mixture has reached a jammy consistency. Store in a jar in the fridge.

For her instant noodle recipe, you will need rice vermicelli noodles.

Some toppings you can use include cooked chicken, beef jerky, spring onions, peas and kimchi.

Step 1: Put the chilli paste in the bottom of the jar. You can choose how much paste you want to use for what spice-level you are after.

Step 2: Break a portion of the rice vermicelli noodles into the jar then add the toppings of your choice. Nadiya’s first example is some chopped white onion, roast chicken pieces, a sprinkling of dried dill, lime juice and peas.

Step 3: Pour boiling water over the mixture when you are ready to eat. Leave to cook for a couple of minutes before diving straight in.

