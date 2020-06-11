Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a slight delay thanks to lockdown, You Are What You Wear finally landed on our screens on Thursday, June 11th.

The BBC One series draws inspiration from the likes of Gok Wan and Trinny and Susannah’s fashion shows. It will follow five stylists tasked with helping the British public transform their style. Beloved reality star turned TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will oversee the show as the host.

Each episode will see participants have the stylists help transform their entire wardrobe based off of their personalities. This will help their outsides reflect the inside; except some Queer Eye-worthy transformations!

One of the stylists on this first series is Nana Acheampong. Although you might not recognise the stylist immediately, we’re sure you’ll recognise her celebrity clientele. Find out everything you need to know about the You Are What You Wear stylist here.

Who is Nana Acheampong?

Nana Acheampong is a London-based fashion and celebrity stylist.

Nana is currently the Shopping Editor and Celebrity Stylist at Fabulous magazine, which is Britain’s best selling Sunday supplement. She has over a decade of experience in the fashion industry. Over those years she has worked with celebrities, actors, commercial brands, and musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and One Direction.

Her work has also led her to styling for TV shows such as The X Factor. In fact, Nana and Rylan go way back as she styled him when he was on the show!

Nana has also styled for red carpet events such as the NTAs, BRITs, the MOBO and GQ Awards.

Nana on You Are What You Wear

Nana is one of the five stylists offering up their fashion tips and tricks to the British public on You are What You Wear.

Also on the show is Darren Kennedy, Joey Bevan, Kat Farmer and Lucie Clifford.

Speaking about joining the BBC series, Nana wrote on Instagram:

In other news….this is actually happening…I am super proud to announce that I am part of the brand new fashion makeover show, You Are What You Wear

She continued to add: “Huge S/O to @rylan and the Style Squad… for making the experience so fun.”

