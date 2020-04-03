Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

This season of MasterChef UK is as tough and exciting as the previous series. Once again, a new line-up of amateur chefs has entered the BBC kitchen to show if they’ve got the cooking skills to become the champion this year.

In episode 18 (Friday, April 3rd), the remaining chefs have the task to cook the perfect canapes for a party. And judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace can only expect perfection at this stage of the competition.

One of the contestants taking part this year is Natasha Sealy.

So, let’s meet the MasterChef 2020 star and get to know her more, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet MasterChef’s Natasha Sealy

Natasha is a 32-year-old amateur chef from Romford.

The BBC contestant has shown her signature cooking style on numerous occasions and is always willing to take risks to impress the judges.

In fact, Gregg Wallace said that he loves her style and finds it great that she’s adventurous with recipes in the kitchen.

Natasha Sealy: Career

Natasha has been a garment technologist at Karen Millen for almost 4 years. She currently holds a junior role at the fashion company.

The MasterChef star completed a foundation degree in Design and Applied Arts in 2007. Between 2007 and 2010, she studied a BA course in Textile Design at the University of the Arts in London.

After graduating, Natasha briefly worked as a production coordinator at Liberty, before joining River Island as an assistant garment technologist for 2 years.

Follow Natasha on social media

We found Natasha on Instagram! You can follow her profile under the handle @tashas.table.

Her account is filled with culinary temptations and step-by-step cooking tutorials and recipe tips. Plus, her photography skills are spot on as her Insta snaps look very professional in our opinion.

WATCH MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM FEBRUARY 24TH ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK