Glow Up is the successful show where 10 jaw-droppingly amazing MUAs, battle it out to become the next makeup superstar.

The judges of the show, Val and Dominic, are hugely popular within the industry. Using Stacey Dooley as the host was a decision made by the BBC, as she has a calm and collected demeanour.

However, Glow Up is certainly a slight change from the work Stacey normally does.

The show was originally on iPlayer, however, it is now available to watch on Netflix. You can stream season one online here.

Who is the host of Glow Up?

Stacey Dooley is an English television presenter who grew up in Luton. She rose to fame in 2008 when she took part in a series called Blood, Sweat and T-shirts.

The show saw six fashion consumers travel to India to work making clothes for British High-Street stores. After her participation in the show, Dooley was commissioned to make her own documentary series – Stacey Dooley Investigates.

In 2018, Stacey went on to win popular television show, Strictly Come Dancing. It has been confirmed that Stacey will return as Glow Up host Netflix when it airs. Currently, the 2020 date has not been confirmed, however, it is expected to be on a similar time frame to the last season which aired in April 2019.

Stacey Dooley Investigates

Fans of Stacey Dooley are used to seeing her in a more serious setting.

Stacey has presented a number of documentaries over the last 10 years, topics include prostitution, slavery and domestic violence.

This year was one of the most successful years of her career as she created the documentary series ‘Stacey Dooley – Face to Face with’, which is now the most-watched documentary on iPlayer.

What else has Stacey Dooley been in?

Over the last few years, the presenter’s popularity has grown, seeing her present a number of shows out of her usual hard-hitting documentary style.

The Nine To Five and The One Show are just a couple of the shows she’s presented in 2019.

Stacey also hosted her own show on the W channel, called Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over. In which she spends a weekend with extraordinary British families. Keep up to date with Stacey Dooley, on Instagram where she has over 800,000 followers.

