Like every year, Great British Menu features some of the most talented cooks across the British nation.

In the 2020 series, the professional chefs compete to create the best dishes inspired by literature, characters and memorable locations from children’s books.

This week on the BBC show, the remaining contestants take on a few last challenges in a bid to cook for this year’s banquet.

One of the chefs competing is Niall Keating. Here’s everything you need to know about Niall, including age, culinary experience and Instagram.

Meet Niall Keating

Niall is 30 years old and comes from Stoke-on-Trent. He studied at Alleyne’s High School in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

The BBC contestant is the executive chef of The Dining Room at Whatley Manor hotel in Cotswolds.

Within the first year of his role, Niall helped the restaurant get its first-ever Michelin star in 2016. And in 2019, the restaurant got awarded its second star thanks to Niall’s stellar work and experience.

Before his role at Whatley Manor, Niall worked at a few local restaurants and landed his first proper job as a commis chef at the Michelin-starred Bath Priory Hotel.

In addition, the chef has worked in San Francisco’s Restaurant Sat Bains and Kong Hans Kaelder in Copenhagen.

Niall Keating: Culinary experience

After completing his studies in high school, Niall realised that he didn’t want to go to college. Instead, he aimed to learn on the job from a young age and gain experience.

Speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live, Niall said:

I’ve been a chef since I was 16 and I just learned on the job, I didn’t go to college. I just started straight away working in restaurants. I had my first taste of a busy restaurant at age 15, working as a pot-washer at The Fitzherbert Arms in Swynnerton.

And now Niall is competing in the finals week of Great British Menu, proudly representing Staffordshire.

Is Niall on Instagram?

Yes, Niall is on Instagram!

With 244 posts, the chef has an impressive follower count of 10k fans. You can give him a follow @keating.niall.

