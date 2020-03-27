University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gardeners’ World is back for yet another season, with lead host Monty Don and the rest of his green thumbed team ready for another spring.

This year sees one of their toughest yet, as the flooding and storms which took place in early 2020 have greatly impacted Monty’s garden Longmeadow.

One of the returning hosts this series is Nick Bailey. So, we thought it best to get to know more about the host as he descends back on our screens for more horticultural wisdom.

Get to know Nick Bailey

Nick is a garden designer, author, columnist and presenter who has been working in the field of horticulture for over 25 years now.

After studying horticulture at Hadlow College, Nick was encouraged to pursue a career in the industry. He then went on to achieve a 1st class honours degree in Landscape Design from Greenwich University.

Nick has worked all over the world, from Spain to Australia, creating gardens. Some of his more notable work in the field include his prize-winning garden at RHS Chelsea Flower show in 2016, and his work as Head Gardener at London’s famous Chelsea Physic Garden.

In more recent years, Nick has turned to teaching and public speaking. Some of the establishments where Nick has spoken include Greenwich University, Chichester College, Gardeners’ World Live, and The Mediterranean Garden Society.

Nick Bailey’s TV presenting career

Nick’s first job presenting way back in 1995, where he landed a job on Gardens Wild and Wonderful in South Africa. He then went on to become a regular panellist on BBC Radio Norfolk’s Garden Party for the next four years.

Nick has starred in many of the biggest TV gardening programmes, besides Gardeners’ World.

Some of these include The Great British Garden Revival, Big Dreams Small Spaces, and presenting annually for the BBC’s coverage of RHS Flower Shows.

Nick joined Gardeners’ World as a regular host back in March 2016.

Follow Nick for updates

Nick, as one of the most popular hosts on Gardeners’ World, has quite the following on social media.

With Instagram and Twitter combined, Nick has well over 32,000 followers!

You can find Nick on Instagram under the handle @nickbailey365 or follow him on Twitter here.

