Presenter Nicki Chapman is back on our screens for a week full of garden transformations and gardening tips.

The BBC presenter hosts a special edition of RHS Chelsea Flower Show where she reveals stunning floral displays, as well as environmentally-friendly flowers and how to make the most out of outdoor spaces.

Nicki has been a long-running presenter on Chelsea Flower Show and viewers at home are interested to learn more about her.

So, let’s meet Nicki and get to know her better, including family and husband!

Meet Nicki Chapman

Nicki is a 53-year-old presenter from Herne Bay in Kent and has worked in the media industry since the early ’90s.

Before her work as a presenter, Nicki was a co-partner at the PR company Brilliant where she managed famous names such as Take That, Spice Girls, Kylie Minogue and David Bowie until the early 2000s.

Nicki’s TV career kicked off after joining Pop Idol and Popstars as a judge and since then has landed several presenting gigs for the BBC and ITV.

She has presented series such as Escape to the Perfect Town, Castle in the Country, Escape to the Sun, among many more.

Meet Nicki Chapman’s husband

Nicki is married to music executive Dave Shackleton. The two have been married for more than 20 years and live in a five-bedroom house in West London.

Dave studied History and Politics at Lancaster University.

He is known in the music industry as ‘Dave Shack’ and was appointed as head of Iron Maiden’s management company Phantom Music in 2013.

Back in 2016, Dave received an alumni award from Lancaster University for his achievements.

He’s on Instagram under the handle @shacky01, but his profile is private at the time of writing.

Do Nicki and Dave have any children?

No, the two don’t have any children.

It’s unknown why Nicki and Dave don’t have kids, but both Nicki and Dave have been busy building their careers in their respective fields.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2018, Nicki explained that presenting roles like one on Escape to the Country is very tiring. She said: “It is exhausting. Yes it’s amazing but it’s bl**dy hard work.

Nicki added:

We’re both very busy but we keep the romance alive.

